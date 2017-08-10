 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Harland Simon welcomes back Mark Hainsworth

 
 
Mark Hainsworth
Mark Hainsworth
MILTON KEYNES, England - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Harland Simon is delighted to welcome back former colleague Mark Hainsworth. Mark returns as Business Development Director and will focus on the diversification strategies that Harland Simon is currently pursuing.

Having previously joined the company in 1997, Mark was instrumental in establishing Harland Simon as a major provider of press control solutions in the US. He left the company in 2001 to pursue his career in South Africa where he held a number of key account executive roles for global IT services and solutions provider CSC Computer Sciences (now DXC Technology).

Now returning to the UK, Mark is only too happy to re-join his former place of work. Commenting on his homecoming, he said: "I have always had fond memories of my time at Harland Simon and the environment generated within the company. I am impressed to see how the company has established itself in new markets with real-time location systems and RFID tracking solutions since my departure. It will be exciting to help develop these new opportunities with many old friends."

Harland Simon CEO, Evelyn Ashman, commented: "With his return Mark brings over two decades of general management, business development and industrial marketing experience to the company, which is going to be invaluable for the growth of our new business areas."

For more information please visit http://www.harlandsimon.com

