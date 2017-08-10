News By Tag
SBS Consulting Offers Attractive & Competitive Company Incorporation Singapore Package
"We are glad to offer the most sought-after company incorporation Singapore package for the entrepreneur aspirants. It is cheap, attractive and comes with freebies," says Ms. Meena.
"Our esteemed clients often praise us for offering a competitive and attractive company incorporation package. Happy reactions (testimonials)
Singapore is one of the prominent business hubs in Southeast Asia for many reasons. It offers endless opportunities to the people intending to start a new business or expand the existing one. Every year, a massive number of foreigners come to the shore of the island nation just to try their luck in entrepreneurship. Since the foreign entrepreneurs are not very aware of the rules and regulations laid down by the Singapore authorities, they tend to hire the services of a third-party firm offering Singapore company incorporation services to avoid the potential legal troubles. SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is one of the well-known corporate firms in Singapore.
She added further, "We have designed the company incorporation package while keeping small and budding entrepreneurs in mind. Since they are likely to face teething problems like limited budget, resources, and other issues, we have included a plethora of services in the package at an unbelievably low price. Aspirant from anywhere in the world can leverage the benefits of this package if they are planning to incorporate a company in Singapore.
Our package has inspired many entrepreneurs who were earlier reluctant to venture into company incorporation. The high cost of incorporation was the biggest obstacle for them to fulfill their dream of entrepreneurship. We are glad that we have been able to help them to embark on the journey of Singapore company incorporation on an affirmative foot."
The Company incorporation package of SBS Consulting includes the following services:
• Checking of company name availability and reservation of desired name
• Preparation of Singapore incorporation documents such as M&A, Form 45, Form 45B etc.
• Registration with ACRA by payment of ACRA fees
• Electronic Certificate of Incorporation
• Company profile/extract from ACRA with UEN Number
• Minutes of first board meeting
• Share certificate(
• Common seal
• Preparation of company kit
• Bank account opening assistance (FREE for anyone bank in Singapore)
The Accounting & Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) of Singapore is the company registrar who oversees the process of registration. It governs by the rules and regulations stated in the Singapore Companies Act, Cap 50. As the law suggests, the applicants must fulfill a set of minimal requirements of the authority.
• Minimum One Local Director (Singapore Citizen, PR, bearer of EP)
• Minimum One Shareholder. The number can be up to 50
• Minimum paid up capital of SGD 1
• One local registered office address. P.O. Box address not allowed
• One Company Secretary (local resident in Singapore)
The process of company incorporation in Singapore can be accomplished as long as the applicants fulfill the minimal requirements. However, it has been noticed that foreign entrepreneurs often find it challenging to meet all the requirements on their own, including the task like the appointment of company secretary and arrangement of local registered office address. However, this issue could be solved by hiring the assistance of professional services like SBS Consulting.
The company incorporation packages of SBS Consulting is a complete package where the applicant will find a plethora of services under the single roof. Free guidance and advice of the experts add to the charm of the package. The professionals of the firm carry out the process of company incorporation Singapore from start to finish. Selection of company name, preparation of documents and e-filing of application, everything will be done by their experts. The attractive rates and free add-ons of SBS incorporation package never fail to attract the wannabe entrepreneurs across the globe.
"We are happy that all our efforts have started bearing fruitful results. Every day, we receive plenty of inquiries vis a vis company incorporation service, because of the all-inclusive services and competitive price. The clients are happy with their decision and share their experience with us through their valuable reviews. They also thank our team for making their company incorporation experience a lifetime affair. We are also thankful for being a part of their success," she concluded.
About SBS Consulting Pte Ltd:
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a leading corporate firm in Singapore that is best known for its unmatched company incorporation services. Since inception in 2010, the firm has successfully assisted a hoard of local and foreign entrepreneurs to register their business in the jurisdiction. Apart from company incorporation, SBS offers a gamut of post-incorporation services such as accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, XBRL filing, GST, corporate taxation, director's report, AGM filing, corporate secretarial services, etc.
Contact Info:
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
Visit: https://www.sbsgroup.com.sg/
High Street Centre,
#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,
Singapore
179094 - Singapore
Phone: +65-6536 0036
Email: info@sbsgroup.com.sg
Media Contact
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
+65 65360036
***@sbsgroup.com.sg
