Manufacturing Job Surge in July

-- A surge of job vacancies were advertised within the Manufacturing industry in July according to recruitment software provider Recruitive Software.The number of manufacturing jobs advertised via Recruitive's software recorded the highest ever number of jobs being posted compared to any previous months. The average number of candidate's applying for each position has also seen an increase in July.Carla Fern, Operations Director at Recruitive comments; "July saw an increase of 10.51% and our figures support the statistics from the latest Markit/CIPS Purchasing Manager Index (PMI), which suggest that manufacturing growth picked up in July following a steady month on month growth so far during 2017."Carla Continues; "With the current high level of vacancies recruiters need to think carefully about their recruitment processes. Their ideal candidate is likely to already be working and not necessarily actively looking for another job opportunity. Our software is proven to enhance the candidate journey and significantly improve application rates."For more information call 0345 600 0550 or visit www.recruitive.com