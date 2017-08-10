 
Veterinary Diagnostics Market Top Companies Analysis- Forecast to 2024

 
 
PUNE, India - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Product Type (Instruments and Consumables); Technology (Clinical Biochemistry, Urinalysis, Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, and Molecular Diagnostics); Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Horses, Cattle, Pigs, and Poultry); End-Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Reference Laboratories, Universities/Research Institutions); Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The veterinary diagnostics market accounted to USD 2.06 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market – Market Segmentation:

By technology, the market for veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into clinical biochemistry, urinalysis, immunodiagnostics, hematology, and molecular diagnostics.

By product type, the veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into instruments and consumables.

By animal type, the segmentation of the market is dogs, cats, horses, cattle, pigs, and poultry. On the basis ofend-users the veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, reference laboratories, universities/research institutions.

Browse Full Report with Details TOC @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-veteri...

Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:

·         North America

·         Europe

·         Asia-Pacific

·         South America

·         Middle East and Africa

The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.

Request For Sample: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbm...

Some of the major players operating in this market are

1.       Abaxis, Henry Schein

2.       Heska Corporation

3.       Dvet

4.       Pfizer

5.       Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.       Virbac, Life Technologies Corporation

7.       Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8.       Mindray Medical International Ltd

9.       VCA Antech, Inc.

10.   Zoetis

11.   QIAGEN

12.   URIT Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Ankit Singh

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

