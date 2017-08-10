News By Tag
Veterinary Diagnostics Market Top Companies Analysis- Forecast to 2024
The veterinary diagnostics market accounted to USD 2.06 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market – Market Segmentation:
By technology, the market for veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into clinical biochemistry, urinalysis, immunodiagnostics, hematology, and molecular diagnostics.
By product type, the veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into instruments and consumables.
By animal type, the segmentation of the market is dogs, cats, horses, cattle, pigs, and poultry. On the basis ofend-users the veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, reference laboratories, universities/
Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:
· North America
· Europe
· Asia-Pacific
· South America
· Middle East and Africa
The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.
Some of the major players operating in this market are
1. Abaxis, Henry Schein
2. Heska Corporation
3. Dvet
4. Pfizer
5. Thermo Fisher Scientific
6. Virbac, Life Technologies Corporation
7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
8. Mindray Medical International Ltd
9. VCA Antech, Inc.
10. Zoetis
11. QIAGEN
12. URIT Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
Global Hemostats Market- Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Hemostats Market, By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based Hemostat), By Indication (Wound Closure, Surgery), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Trends and Forecast to 2024
