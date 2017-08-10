Bakkhali in West Bengal - A Land Away From The Land Of Chaos And Hustle Bustle

Hotel Amarabati is the best hotel in bakkali near beach, where we make your stay the most joyous with excellent facilities to ensure satisfaction, comfortable and value of money. Hotel Amarabati Bakkhal

Contact

+91 973 261 9340, +91 964 736 7780

-- Adjacent to the largest Bay in the world, Bay of Bengal and the mountainous region of Himalayas, West Bengal is a state of architectural and natural wonders. In this eastern Indian state is nestled a small beach town Bakkhali. This article will tell you about the tourism delights this small coastal town has to offer along with best budget hotels in Bakkhali and some lick smacking food outlets.When beach holidays are discussed, it predominantly revolves around Mumbai (Juhu Chaupati) and Goa. No doubt these places offer best of the world entertainment and are dream destinations to create memories but are also snuggled in thumping music and chaos of crowds. Bakkhali on other hand is pleasantly mild, sunny and bright which will extract the harshness of artificial noise and sound from your routine. It may not offer best DJ themed parties, clubs or casinos but you can surely ravish long beach walks, boat rides, eco-friendly walks around the town.Sometimes the scarcity of the fellow human beings and total absence of the cacophony of concrete jungles is the only energy reservoir for life. The beach has some of thenearby. A slow walk on the wet sand along the calming melody of the sea can be enjoyed at the sunset.The place has enjoyed the glory of fame since Henry the explorer rested his journey here centuries ago. The island is decorated with colors of gold - sun and sand, transparent water layers, trees of mangrove. This remote island also has someNow relative to the description we presented above, the small town of West Bengal does not have overly top luxurious hotels with skyscraper buildings but you can surely find some of the finest hospitality setups that offer the best comfort one may need to tear down the exhaustion.andcan supply the much-needed dose of food and comfort required for good sleep.The only word of caution is that summers could be excruciatingly hot so do not forget to consult weather forecasts before packing the luggage for the trip. The place hosts momos restaurants that serve the delicacy steamed with deliciousness. It is also tagged as the food heaven for non-vegetarians as the restaurants serve unique and uncustomary flavors. And that is the perk of visiting a remote beach town which has always escaped the flashing lights of fame. The food especially is full of regional flavors and hotels are far away from mimicking the world class services the big town resorts have to offer. If you are not a non-vegetarian or do not relish the marine flavors of seafood, then you may have to put in extra hours to travel a distance from the beach areas. That way, the green food would be easily accessible.