August 2017





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


Vadodara to Host Holiday Expo in August 2017

It's time to start your next adventure. Plan your vacation at Holiday Expo in Vadodara starting in August at Kabir Banquets & Convention, Sevasi-Bhimpura Road, Vadodara, Gujarat.
 
 
VADODARA, India - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The 9th edition of Holiday Expo to be organized in Vadodara starting from 18th of August to 20th of August at Kabir Banquets & Convention, Sevasi-Bhimpura Road, Vadodara, Gujarat. Holiday Expo is a travel trade exhibition providing B2B and B2C visitors an inroad to striking new destinations. Building on the success of the previous editions, team Holiday Expo is all prepared and enthusiastic about creating a cutting edge and bespoke platform for new participants as well as taking their loyal partners to a whole new level of business networking and client acquisition. The Exhibition will commence in Vadodara followed by Nagpur, Vishakhapatnam and conclude its 2017-18 journey in Coimbatore.

Holiday Expo will provide a comprehensive platform to domestic and international buyers and professionals from across the travel, tourism and hospitality industry to congregate and conduct business, arrive at solution-driven innovation and promote inbound, outbound and domestic tourism in India.Apart from the B2B buyer Holiday Expo is a One Stop Shop where the consumers interact with Tourism Board, Travel Partners and Affiliated Service providers, thus promoting the beauty and the benefits of the destination. The Event is organized keeping in mind the consumer's Travel & Leisure needs.

In an era when Domestic Tourism is on the increase, Holiday Expo showcases destinations from the length and breadth of the country with destinations as diverse as Lakshadweep in the South to the vibrant Gujarat in the West and the Himalayan destinations of Jammu & Kashmir in the north.

Medium sized Indian cities like Vadodara have emerged as one of the fastest growing markets for quality leisure products and 'Holiday Expo' is just the perfect Travel Exhibition to reach out to this very market. Thus ensuring the product profits to its optimum potential. A growing economy, a tremendous increase in spending capacities and a will to see the world have catapulted this very market into a league of its own. It has become new marketing horizon for sellers from travel and tourism industry.

The participating companies will be from wide range of Tourism and Hospitality industry including National Tourism Organizations & State Tourism Promotion Boards, Destination Management Organizations, Airlines, Charters, Railways, Passenger Transporters, and Car Rentals, Shipping, Cruise liners, Travel Agents and Tour Operators, Holiday Packages & Holiday financiers, Technology Providers, Hotel Reservation Networks, Hotels & Resorts, Wild – life Resorts, Health Spas and Ayurvedic Centre's, Time - Share Resorts, Eco – Clubs and Adventure Sports, Education Institutions in the field of Hospitality and tourism studies.

For more information visit http://www.holidayexpo.in/

Contact
Holiday Expo
***@holidayexpo.in
End
Source:Holiday Expo
Email:***@holidayexpo.in
Tags:Holiday expo Vadodara, Exhibition in Vadodara Gujarat, Events in Gujarat
Industry:Event
Location:Vadodara - Gujarat - India
Subject:Events
