AlcorMNAs Transaction-Focused Strategic Advice Helped in Optimizing Company's Funding Arrangements
Putting Capital To Work Making Companies Stronger............
With the experience of over 100-plus man-years in M&A with global clients, their M&A team maximizes in extracting the best value. offer optimal solutions to the clients through our macroeconomic forecasting, synergy analysis, 14 block micro-mapping, global customer mapping, Strategy 360, LCA and LCJ models, RFG models, and such other innovative and ALCOR developed IP services. At ALCOR, we are involved in the thorough and detailed execution of transactions along with competent consulting services. We focus and always build a strong, long-term relationship with our clients.
Providing Complete Range of M&A Advisory Services
ALCOR approach is unique and self-disciplinary to ensure the client is successful. ALCOR global offices study prospects and contact them with presentation of possible M&A transaction and its impact. On mutual agreement ALCOR proceeds to setup and structure the M&A transaction with performance clauses to ensure long term success. ALCOR works on Retainer Fees and Progressive Milestone Fees with Success Fees, hence mitigating a deal failure risks for clients.
Along with competent consulting services, ALCOR offers optimal solutions to the clients through low-cost merger model; low-cost acquisition model and global M&A advisory which offers tried and tested services in all the matters related to merger integration and follow-ups. The company is also involved in the thorough and detailed execution of transactions. We focus and always build a strong, long-term relationship with our clients.
About ALCOR Mergers and Acquisitions
ALCOR offers its fund management services with an investment range of US$10mn to US$500mn along with an array of investment banking services. ALCOR augmented with an elite Board of Harvard and Oxford alumni; extends its dynamic leadership for M&A advisory, buy-side & sell-side advisory, JV advisory & execution, strategic alliance, management buyouts & leveraged buyouts, Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Business Growth Consultancy. ALCOR Fund has several portfolio companies in emerging markets.
ALCOR has become one of the leading players in PE consulting, M&A, International Business Development and consulting services over last five years. ALCOR has assisted numerous clients in North America, Europe, and Asia to grow their business in organic as well as through inorganic way. At ALCOR, we advise clients across industries during different stages of capital requirements with the primary goal of offering long term appreciation of the capital.
Contact
George Mollakal
***@alcormna.com
