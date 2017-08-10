News By Tag
Oddway International Announces Addition of Danavir to Its Product Inventory
Danavir 600 mg drug is used with other HIV medications to help control HIV infection. It helps to decrease the amount of HIV in your body so your immune system can work better. This lowers your chance of getting HIV complications (such as new infections, cancer) and improves your quality of life. Darunavir belongs to a class of drugs known as protease inhibitors.
Oddway International has announced product catalogs of over 30 categories and offers hundreds of high quality products at reasonable prices in each category. They pride themselves on the "quality control" and "quality assurance" they provide to national and international customers to improve health and well-being with high quality pharmaceutical products.
About Oddway International
In business for over 7 years, Oddway International has established its name not only in India but also in other countries through their exceptional product range. The company is among the leading generics and branded generics companies in India have a strong export base clientele and market capitalization. The company mainly caters to international markets and is working in about 25 counties. Its prime focus remains extension of its portfolio by addition of new products and entering new markets around the world and exploring new business opportunities. At Oddway, it is believed that customer satisfaction, in terms of quality, delivery and after sales follow-up, is first and foremost responsibility.
