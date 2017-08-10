News By Tag
Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park gets the Green Light
Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park received the approval from the Ministry of Commerce to start construction at Mihan, Nagpur in July. Reliance Defence is investing Rs 6500 crores in the park. The construction started towards the end of last month.
The facility will be the first to host a 'Make In India" Defense Project. It will be the home base for the Dassault-Reliance Aerospace Venture. France's Dassault Aviation and Reliance Defence have teamed up in a 49:51 stake joint venture to execute the Rs. 30, 000-crore offset programme built around for the sale of 36 Rafale fighter jets. The park has also invited the biggest FDI investment in the Defence sector, with the French manufacturer bringing in the first tranche of FDI worth Rs 200 crores.
On 3rd July, the Ministry of Commerce gave the green light to Reliance Aerostructure, an arm of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure, as a co-developer of the park. The Maharashtra Airport will be the nodal agency for development of the aerospace park.
With the last approval falling in place, manufacturing at the site is set to commence at the end of the year. Around 50 people have already joined the company. "We have people training in France for the last two months. They are the lead managers at the site, and have been undergoing training with the Dassault team," a senior executive told BusinessLine.
Phase 1 is projected to generate more than 700 highly skilled jobs and 2800 indirect job. Each project is to have an exclusive team of skilled workers. Therefore, the number of skilled employees is set to cross the 10,000 mark over the next 5 years. Spread over 289 acres, the park is set to become the largest greenfield aerospace park in India.
Business at the aerospace park is poised to exceed Rs 2,00,000 crores in 30 years. An official also pointed that they are collaborating with other companies on their projects to promote the Make in India initiative. The park will be home to the proposed facilities of Thales, Daher, and Strata, among others.
