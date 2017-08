KBA Europe Partners with Batok Offshore to Deliver a Range of Services in West Africa

Continuous Expansion of Consultancy and Training in West Africa

-- KB Associates Europe Limitedis delighted to announce a new partnership with the local representative – Batok Offshore and Oil Services Nigeria Limited for the arrangement of KBA(E)'s specialist training courses in country; such as Client Worksite Representative, Combined Diving System Assurance and FMECA Awareness, and Intensive FMECA courses, to be delivered in Lagos – Nigeria.The partnership aims to facilitate local training and consultancy provision to West African Consultants, Dive Contractors and Operators to improve the skill sets, knowledge and associated competence of local content within a strictly controlled and documented progression framework. KBA(E) is currently undertaking a number of projects in West Africa, including both remote support from the UK and provision of in country personnel embedded with Clients.• Batok is a registered company in Nigeria servicing the Marine Maintenance Engineering sector, specialising in inspection, maintenance, assembly and testing of offshore crude oil loading facilities, with its headquarter based in Port Harcourt. Batok provides specialist expertise in tender loading system maintenance and installation, general topside inspection and maintenance of SBM; and are able to provide a wealth of local support to KBA(E) including local knowledge, security services, local facilitation and administration for courses, access to local market and general support to the growth of the business in West Africa.• KBA(E)– a subsidiary of KB Associates Group of Companies is the only specialised diving safety consultancy offering a full spectrum of services with support teams in their offices based in Aberdeen (serving Europe, Middle East and Africa region) and Singapore (serving Asia and Australasia region). KBA Group has a full time support team of 41 between both offices and 10 full time contracted auditors (ROV and Diving systems, and FMECA specialists). KBA Group is owned and operated by career time served commercial divers and supervisors with over 80 years of experience, and service a Client base across the globe consisting of Operators, Contractors and service Companies covering both Oil and Gas and Offshore Windfarm projects.KBA(E) and Batok are delighted to have secured Major Operator engagement and presentation during the first Client Worksite Representative session running in September. Bulk booking discounts, and course combination discounts are available to support delegates so as to expand their awareness and training across several courses, in a cost effective manner.The first set of training dates are scheduled as follow:• Client Worksite Representative - 11– 15September• Combined Diving System Audit, Assurance and FMECA Awareness 18– 22September• Intensive Failure Mode, Effects and Criticality Analysis (FMECA) - 25– 26SeptemberNatasha Attrill, Subsea Consultancy Manager commented "."KBA Group works constructively to assist Clients with improving safety, assuring Diving project and management compliance, IMCA Membership Consultancy and Guidance, provision of classroom, bespoke and eLearning training for the full range of IMCA Approved training courses and a range of international safety training, IMCA Experience Diver Assessments, provision of diving competent personnel as client work site representatives as well as provision of IMCA qualified Diving Superintendent personnel to coach local training content.For further information regards to the services and training courses offered in Nigeria, please contact Natasha Attrill at Natasha.attrill@ kbaeurope.org or info@batokoffshore.com