Global Research Antibodies Status and Forecast 2022-Becton Dickinson & Company, Thermo Fisher Scient

This Report pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

-- The global research antibodies market (including reagents) is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%The research antibodies market (including reagents) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 12.60 billion by 2022 from USD 9.33 billion in 2017. The increasing R&D activities and expenditure in the life science industry, increasing funding for proteomics research & drug discovery, and growing collaboration between industries and academic institutes are the major factors responsible for the growth of the market during the forecast period.However, the quality concerns over research antibodies (with respect to research reproducibility), cost- and time- intensive antibody development processes, and the pricing pressures faced by prominent market players are the major challenges currently at play in the market.The antibodies segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast periodBy product, the research antibodies market (including reagents) is segmented into antibodies and reagents. The research antibodies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to their high sensitivity, specificity, and affinity in various research reactions. Also, they are majorly used in proteomic research and drug development for identification, regulatory characterization, and discovery.The pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast periodOn the basis of end user, the research antibodies market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing research in the fields of genomics and proteomics and the high uptake of research-specific antibodies in the drug discovery and development process.APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast periodGeographically, the global research antibodies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2016, North America commanded a major share of the research antibodies market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The significant growth of the Asia-Pacific market is mainly attributed to the growing proteomics and genomics research & increasing research funding, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness of personalized therapeutics.Some of the prominent players in the research antibodies and reagents market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Merck Group (Germany), Abcam plc (U.K.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), GenScript (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), and BioLegend, Inc. (U.S.).Research Coverage:The report analyzes the various types of research antibodies and reagents in the market and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the research antibodies market for different segments such as product, technology, application, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.Reasons to Buy the Report:The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms in garnering a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market position.• Market Penetration:Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the research antibodies market• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, research and development activities, and new product launches in the research antibodies market• Market Development:Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets by product, technology, application, end user, and region• Market Diversification:Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the research antibodies market• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the research antibodies marketBharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. 