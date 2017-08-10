Systweak releases Secret Photo Vault app for Android Users

Hide photos and videos that you don't want to share with anyone.

-- Systweak Software has released the Android version of one of its popular apps, Secret Photo Vault. Previously, it was available exclusively for iOS devices.Secret Photo Vault is a smart tool using which users can easily hide and protect their personal and secret photos from public view. It not only includes password and PIN protection but also lets users unlock their photos with fingerprint unlock.In addition to this, the app has many other features like: double layered password security, stealth mode, photo management, password recovery, setting up individual password for each album and much more.Double layered password security locks the app with a 4-digit pin and includes an option to lock individual photo albums using different passwords for each; adding an additional layer of security.Users can create various albums to hide pictures and videos, making it easy to sort and select multiple files at once. A built-in camera function helps to snap a picture directly through the app. There is also a slideshow and video player option that allows users to view media without needing to unhide them. Not only this, it also includes a fully functional image gallery and runs in stealth mode, which means it will never be shown in running apps list."Secret Photo Vault is a powerful tool; with its simple interface, you can easily hide almost all your photos and videos from prying eyes", said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak. "Easily lock videos and photos behind multiple layers of security. The user-friendly interface helps in quick navigation and photos can be added right from the phone's gallery. Once photos and videos are sent to Secret Photo Vault, they can also be deleted from the phone's photo gallery after user's confirmation, however, you can still view them in Secret Photo Vault. This saves internal storage and frees up space. They can also be exported back to the photo gallery, if required.""Secret Photo Vault app is smartly designed, keeping simplicity and ease of use in mind. It is secured by a 4-digit PIN, supports hiding all types of files and will never appear in the running apps list. Moreover, it's not a cloud service and makes the possibility of data hacking almost nil. Create multiple albums and organize photos and videos as needed. In case the pin is forgotten or lost, it can be recovered by setting up a valid e-mail address," added Mr. Yuvraj Gautam, Product Manager.Systweak Software is a well-known name in the IT industry; you can rely on Secret Photo Vault to secure your photos. The free version of Secret Photo Vault can be downloaded from:Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android apps since last 18 years to improve the average user's digital experience. It has recently been featured in "100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers" list by the enterprise solutions magazine,CIO Review. Some of the company's flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel's tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.