5 Reasons why velvet sofa set are considered as the royal furniture piece
Forget about the traditional style sofas and go ahead with modern style velvet sofas with beautiful colours and patterns. The velvet couches are the centre of attraction in the living room.
Velvet sofa sets are the furniture units which makes everything just a little more luxurious with their incomparable softness and good looks. Whether placed in the middle of the living room or positioned in the corner of the bedroom, the velvet settees are both the central point and gathering spot in the house. They are the pieces which provide an inviting look to space. Also, velvet sofas come in various sizes, designs and colours to fit into every taste space.
Here we have listed down some reasons which make the velvet furniture an elite and perfect unit to adorn the area in a beautiful and enchanting way. Have a look.
1. Contrasting Fabrics: The velvet sofas in beautiful patterns and attractive colours can be easily contrasted with other furniture pieces having different upholstery. To make sure the distinct pieces feel related to each other, try using matching pillows on all or several of the pieces. This will provide a marvellous look to the room.
2. Modern Shapes: Do you love modern furniture units in unique and excellent shapes? Then Velvet sofas are a perfect choice. This is because their contemporary designs and textural nature highlight the interesting outlines. Velvet especially look great in tufted styles, as the shine of the fabric helps to focus the pattern on the surface. Additionally, the softness of the fabric adds a certain comfort to styles that otherwise might feel too minimalist to sit on.
3. Vintage Pieces: Does your house have both traditional and modern style furniture units? Do you love creating a mix and match style in your space? Then Velvet sofa set works beautifully with traditional style pieces. This is because velvet carries both a sense of modernity and traditional luxury. For example, you can pair a cream colour velvet settee with traditional style coffee table and wooden armchairs. This setup will give a room a sense of decorum without disturbing the look.
4. Patterns: Velvet sofas with their tactile feature works well with mixed patterns. Also, they look beautiful when presented in floral print, animal print, small geometrical prints, etc. Velvet couches in vibrant shades look beautiful when placed in front of wallpapered walls or graphic curtains, layered with patterned pillows. If this seems too extraordinary, consider adding a simple geometric or traditionally patterned rug to your space. The contrast between the pattern and the lush texture will make both sing.
5. Pillows: Every sofa be it a wooden or velvet looks adorable when styled with colourful and lovely pillows. However, if you want to bring more class and royalness to space then search for pillows in highly textural materials like shearling or wool, or elaborate patterns like floral print.
Knowing all these reasons to have a velvet sofa in the house, you must be having an urge to buy a luxurious piece. So have a fantastic purchase and give your abode a royal look.
