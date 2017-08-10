News By Tag
Metal Avenues Serving the Hotel Industry since Last 15 Years Now
Metal Avenues is one of the leading furniture suppliers to hotels, restaurants and banquet halls. By now the company has received a reputation of completing 15 years of expertise in dealing with the hotel industry.
Apart from these luxurious chains of hotels, the company has also served to a number of other commercial food joints and restaurants such as Adlabs Imagica in Maharashtra, Chili's in Pune, and Hotel Club Mahindra in Virajpet and Dunkin's Donuts in Bangalore.
The list does not stop here. Some other projects of the company Metal Avenues are:
· Fortune Park Hotel in Dahaj
· Fortune Resort in Mussoorie
· Four Point by Sheraton in Jaipur
· Hilton Garden Inn in Gurgaon
· Hotel Mulberry in Nepal
· The Imperial Palace in Rajkot
· Mamagoto in Mumbai
· Punjab Grills in New Delhi
· Radisson in Ludhiana
· Radisson TGKF in Mumbai
· Ranjee's Hotel in Lucknow
· Sarovar Portico in Ghaziabad
· Social Money in Hyderabad
· Stone Water in Hyderabad
· The Lalit Hotel in Jaipur
· YO! China in Patna
Metal Avenues by now is also into providing their furniture services to many of the commercial food joints such as Pizza Hut, Mc Donald's and others in some cities of the country.
The company Metal Avenues deals with almost all types of furniture options for the hotel industry such as banquet furniture, hotel carts and accessories, restaurant furniture, outdoor furniture, hotel furniture.
Some of the items that are offered by the company at present all such types are stackable chairs, foldable tables, buffer tables, hotel trolleys, lounge bar furniture, table tops and bases, booth seating, patio seating, poolside furniture, lobby sofas, coffee chair sets and many more.
The options and items are available in a number of materials such as wood, metal, and many others depending upon what you want and what suits the look of your place. The furniture items are available in different designs, colors and patterns so that the right option can be selected as per the need of the environment and the hotel interior. It is quite easy to get the orders placed through its online website where the clients can easily have a check through all the products and then can order through it.
You can visit Metal Avenues's Official website: http://www.metalavenues.com
