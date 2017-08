Inplant Training (IPT) in Chennai

Best Inplant Training in Chennai for CSE, ECE, EEE, EIE, MECH, MCA, BCA, IT, CIVIL, BE, B.Tech & Diploma Students

Contact

Vadivelu Sudamani

***@oneyestechnologies.co.in Vadivelu Sudamani

End

-- Inplant training with real time technology is utilized to gain knowledge and job.focus on the students' career to prepare them for getting their dream job and related perspectives. Our Inplant training in Chennai is uniquely designed to meet the needs of students from any course such as BE / BCA / MCA / B-Tech and Diploma to train in an integral part of specific industry during their academic period. OneYes Technologies consulting provides Human Resource services to the employers. Startedin 2011, ONEYES has young and talented professionals with the aim of providing specialized Human Resource services to Organizations without compromisingQuality, and is managed by experienced and talented professionals who are working in MNC's to make sure the client interests are met first.Oneyes Technologies aimsin developing your knowledge which makes you grow into a professionalist.We know how to make you strong in technology. Classes are handled only byprofessionals.Oneyes focuses on developing innovative and quality skills to the trainee.We have a wide-ranging technical experience. We provide training in such a waythat the students are efficient to work in MNCs and abroad.We go above and beyond the required standards and aggressively challenge ourselves to maintainWhat WeDo!Technology has radically changed the world we live in, we too have understood how to use technology and we deliver to our trainee. We solve big challenges.Wepursue individually and collectively to be more tomorrow than we are today. Our Ingenious Approach is developing leading edge solutions in technology, anddevelopment.We are committed to brilliance in our services and work toward delivering high quality Development to our students.We accept challenges as anopportunity to prove our capabilities and go all out to exceed the highest level.We work with you to develop a training programme to enable you to develop theknowledge and confidence to achieve your full potential.For more details contact:CEO of Oneyes TechnologiesMail : info@oneyestechnologies.comWeb: http://www.oneyestechnologies.com/ Inplant-Training- in-Che... Web of IPT Registration:Phone: 08056134888