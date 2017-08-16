 
News By Tag
* Inplant Training in Chennai
* IPT in Chennai
* Inplant Training for Mech
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chennai
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Inplant Training (IPT) in Chennai

Best Inplant Training in Chennai for CSE, ECE, EEE, EIE, MECH, MCA, BCA, IT, CIVIL, BE, B.Tech & Diploma Students
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Inplant Training in Chennai
* IPT in Chennai
* Inplant Training for Mech

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India

CHENNAI, India - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Inplant training with real time technology is utilized to gain knowledge and job. OneYes Technology focus on the students' career to prepare them for getting their dream job and related perspectives. Our Inplant training in Chennai is uniquely designed to meet the needs of students from any course such as BE / BCA / MCA / B-Tech and Diploma to train in an integral part of specific industry during their academic period. OneYes Technologies consulting provides Human Resource services to the employers. Startedin 2011, ONEYES has young and talented professionals with the aim of providing specialized Human Resource services to Organizations without compromisingQuality, and is managed by experienced and talented professionals who are working in MNC's to make sure the client interests are met first.Oneyes Technologies aimsin developing your knowledge which makes you grow into a professionalist.

We know how to make you strong in technology. Classes are handled only byprofessionals.Oneyes focuses on developing innovative and quality skills to the trainee.We have a wide-ranging technical experience. We provide training in such a waythat the students are efficient to work in MNCs and abroad.We go above and beyond the required standards and aggressively challenge ourselves to maintainWhat WeDo!Technology has radically changed the world we live in, we too have understood how to use technology and we deliver to our trainee. We solve big challenges.Wepursue individually and collectively to be more tomorrow than we are today. Our Ingenious Approach is developing leading edge solutions in technology, anddevelopment.We are committed to brilliance in our services and work toward delivering high quality Development to our students.We accept challenges as anopportunity to prove our capabilities and go all out to exceed the highest level.We work with you to develop a training programme to enable you to develop theknowledge and confidence to achieve your full potential.

For more details contact: Mr. Vadivelu CEO of Oneyes Technologies

Mail : info@oneyestechnologies.com

Web: http://www.oneyestechnologies.com/Inplant-Training-in-Che...

Web of IPT Registration: http://inplanttraininginchennai.net

Phone: 08056134888

Contact
Vadivelu Sudamani
***@oneyestechnologies.co.in
End
Source:
Email:***@oneyestechnologies.co.in
Tags:Inplant Training in Chennai, IPT in Chennai, Inplant Training for Mech
Industry:Education
Location:Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 16, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share