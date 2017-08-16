News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Inplant Training (IPT) in Chennai
Best Inplant Training in Chennai for CSE, ECE, EEE, EIE, MECH, MCA, BCA, IT, CIVIL, BE, B.Tech & Diploma Students
We know how to make you strong in technology. Classes are handled only byprofessionals.Oneyes focuses on developing innovative and quality skills to the trainee.We have a wide-ranging technical experience. We provide training in such a waythat the students are efficient to work in MNCs and abroad.We go above and beyond the required standards and aggressively challenge ourselves to maintainWhat WeDo!Technology has radically changed the world we live in, we too have understood how to use technology and we deliver to our trainee. We solve big challenges.Wepursue individually and collectively to be more tomorrow than we are today. Our Ingenious Approach is developing leading edge solutions in technology, anddevelopment.We are committed to brilliance in our services and work toward delivering high quality Development to our students.We accept challenges as anopportunity to prove our capabilities and go all out to exceed the highest level.We work with you to develop a training programme to enable you to develop theknowledge and confidence to achieve your full potential.
For more details contact: Mr. Vadivelu CEO of Oneyes Technologies
Mail : info@oneyestechnologies.com
Web: http://www.oneyestechnologies.com/
Web of IPT Registration:
Phone: 08056134888
Contact
Vadivelu Sudamani
***@oneyestechnologies.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 16, 2017