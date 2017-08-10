News By Tag
New Generation Antibacterials to Witness Annualized Growth of Over 30%, reports Roots Analysis
Ishita Nanda, the principal analyst said, "Owing to the over-prescription of antibiotics due to improper diagnosis, lack of adherence to proper dosage regimens, their widespread availability as over-the-counter drugs, and overuse in agriculture and poultry farming, most antibiotics have been rendered ineffective. The current scenario depicts an urgent need for new antibiotics with novel mechanisms of action, having the ability to combat antibiotic drug resistance in bacteria."
Various government initiatives and regulatory policies have been revised to prioritize the development and commercialization of new generation antibacterial drugs. In addition, significant funding has been made available to industry players to help overcome the challenges associated with R&D. Among other things, the report features:
• An overview of the current state of the market with respect to the key players involved, phase of development of pipeline products, target class of pathogens, drug class and key target indications. In addition, the report includes an insightful representation of the developer landscape, highlighting the geographical distribution of key players across the world.
• Insights on novel alternative therapies that are being evaluated to target antibiotic resistant pathogenic bacteria; these include teixobactin (a new class of antibiotics)
• An analysis of the most popular therapeutic areas, namely acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired pneumonia, Clostridium difficile infections, complicated intra-abdominal infections, complicated urinary tract infections and hospital-acquired / ventilator-associated pneumonia. The report includes descriptions of the disease areas, epidemiological data, available treatment plans and active comparator studies of approved drug candidates that are prescribed for the aforementioned indications.
• An illustrative grid representation and a bulls-eye analysis of the pipeline molecules, based on their developmental stage, spectrum of activity and key target indications.
Among other things, the report also features a detailed analysis of the future commercial potential of the market for the period between 2016 and 2026. Projections on the future growth of the market were based on the potential sales of approved antibiotics and those that are in the late stages of development.
The report specifically highlights the efforts made by several players that are involved in the development of new generation antibacterial therapies; examples include:
• Alaxia Pharma
• Allecra Therapeutics
• Allergan
• AstraZeneca
• Biocidium Biopharmaceuticals
• Cellceutix Corporation
• Cempra
• ContraFect
• Eydo Pharma
• GSK
• Kyorin Pharmaceutical
• Melinta Therapeutics
• Northern Antibiotics
• The Medicines Company
• Theravance Biopharma
For additional details, please visit
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/
or email-sales@rootsanalysis.com
