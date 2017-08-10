News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Data Processing Agency In India - BackOffice India
Outsourcing logistics information processing services can help you stay competitive and also ensure faster deliveries and accurate documentations of all your transactions.
Backofficeindia.com, a leading provider of outsourced business processing services dedicated to quick, accurate and quality data processing solutions for logistics.
Our in-depth expertise and state-of-art technologies enable us to deliver best outsourcing data processing solutions to global businesses.
Our Logistic Data Processing Services following Benefits:
• Enhancement of Turnaround Time
• Reduction in Error Rates
• Reduced Operational Revenue
• Increased Productivity
Clients May Choose to Outsource a Portion or All of Their Services to Us.
• Inventory Management
• Warehousing - Purchase Order Number, Sales Order Number, And Item Number Entry
• Processing Information
• Data Conversion - Scanning and Imaging of Documents
• Billing and Transactions Data Entry
• Document Processing
• Invoice Data Entry and Processing
• Payment and Order Processing
We offer specialized logistics information processing services. Put an end to your delays and rising costs. Start operating more efficiently with a customized data processing solutions from Backofficeindia.com.
Feel Free to Contact Us for Quote within 24 hr at info@Backofficeindia.com
Contact
BackOffice India
Delhi, India
http://www.backofficeindia.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse