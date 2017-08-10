News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
KritiKal Solutions Participates in the 8th Edition of Strategic Electronics Summit 2017
Focused on the four eminent areas of India's Defence Establishment, Military (Land Systems), Aerospace (Air Force, Avionics), Naval Systems, and Homeland Security, the two-day event encourages indigenous production of technology-enabled products & systems used in the defence sector. More importantly, the conference involved a series of technical sessions intended towards the role of the Small & Medium industries to fuel the mission of Indigenization and subsequently evade the concept of importing.
Directorate of Indigenization headed the conference and brought Industry, Defence Establishment & Government together to focus on indigenous production and value addition. The conference highlighted certain areas including the greater importance of defence avionics in the aviation industry, risks associated with importing for national security equipment, growing budgets for the Defence & Homeland Security, huge potential for employment and revenue generation and capability of SMEs and other Indian industry to participate in manufacturing.
Speaking on the conference participation, Mr. Ravitej, Sr. Manager- Business Development, stated, "This was the great platform to upgrade our knowledge through interactions with defence role model players. We met with the key representatives of private and public sectors specializing in strategic electronics like SLN, CDoT, ECIL, Anvine Electronics that are serving military, navy, and avionics. Also, this arena unveils new avenues to expand our reach and build new relations to become a part of the growing defence capability."
Ms. Prachi Kalra, Business Head-South India, expressed that" I was highly inspired with Admiral Khanna's Talk, who discussed from the point of view of Indian Navy and proposed that Indian MSMEs should take up Obsolescence Management responsibilities for imported systems and provide indigenized spare parts and slowly absorb the technology and eventually become OEMs for Indian Navy."
She also added "Over the past few years, we had been working for some renowned Government Defence organizations. So, this conference provided us a chance to nurture our relationships and build more valuable products & systems to strengthen our defence establishment with complete indigenization. In the future, we will be participating in more such events."
About KritiKal
KritiKal Solutions is a technology design house specializing in Product Development, R&D and Innovation. We have partnered with over 250 clients from all over the world and helped them translate ideas into products. We have done this using our deep domain know-how and technology expertise in Computer Vision & Image Processing (Analytics), Embedded Systems & IoT and, High-performance Mobile, Web & Software Applications. In the last 15 years, we have contributed to 50 Innovations/
To know more about KritiKal Solutions, reach here http://www.kritikalsolutions.com
Media Contact
KritiKal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
***@kritikalsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse