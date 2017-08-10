 
News By Tag
* Pharmacist Job
* Locum Technician
* Locum Dispenser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Leeds
  West Yorkshire
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


iPharm Solutions is Now Offering Well Paid Medical Staffing Solutions in the UK

From last few years, the demand of locum medical staff and professional medical staff has increased. One of the reasons for this rise is the setting up of some new hospitals and medical clinics in the UK.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pharmacist Job
* Locum Technician
* Locum Dispenser

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* Leeds - West Yorkshire - British IOT

LEEDS, British IOT - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- From last few years, the demand of locum medical staff and professional medical staff has increased. One of the reasons for this rise is the setting up of some new hospitals and medical clinics in the UK. These hospitals and medical clinics look for many certified and experienced locum medical dispensers and locum technicians to work in the pharmacy stores.

A professional locum dispenser or a lab technician provides their services when the main medical staff in the pharmacy store is absent. There are many positions available in a drug store like locum pharmacy dispenser, locum lab technician and a locum assistant. Recruitment of the locum staff is been done through locum medical agency. These agencies are the one that provide fully trained and experienced locum staff to various pharmacy stores and clinics.

iPharm Solutions is a leading locum pharmacist agency in the UK which provide the full-fledged locum and medical staffing solutions to various hospitals and private clinics in the UK. They are having a tram of industry experts that train the pharmacy aspirants and provide them practical learning on working in a hospital or pharmacy store.

In the recent times, the importance of locum staff has considerable increased in the UK with more number of hospitals and private clinics established in the region. They not only require the professional locum staff, rather they require the entire portfolio of the locum staff that includes lab technicians, pharmacists and consultants. Ipharm solutions, a leading locum pharmacy technician agency is continuously putting their efforts in preparing the best locum staff in the UK.

From the company spokesperson

"Ipharm Solutions is always committed to provide the best locum staff to various hospitals and pharmacy stores. We follow a very comprehensive staff selection and recruitment process so to select the most talented and deserving candidates for various locum positions. We also provide comprehensive technical and theoretical training to the selected candidates before getting them placed in the jobs as locum staff.

Please visit ipharm solutions for more details - http://www.ipharm-solutions.com

About iPharm Solutions:

iPharm Solutions which is a leading locum dispenser agency and a pharmaceutical staffing provider also recruits all grades of pharmacy staff from medical counter staff to superintendent pharmacists. iPharm International branch in South India serves clients in Asia and the middles east and offer a truly international recruitment service.

Contact
iPharm Solutions Limited
***@ipharm-solutions.com
End
Source:ipharm-solutions.com
Email:***@ipharm-solutions.com
Tags:Pharmacist Job, Locum Technician, Locum Dispenser
Industry:Human resources
Location:Leeds - West Yorkshire - British IOT
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SEO Power Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share