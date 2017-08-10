News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
iPharm Solutions is Now Offering Well Paid Medical Staffing Solutions in the UK
From last few years, the demand of locum medical staff and professional medical staff has increased. One of the reasons for this rise is the setting up of some new hospitals and medical clinics in the UK.
A professional locum dispenser or a lab technician provides their services when the main medical staff in the pharmacy store is absent. There are many positions available in a drug store like locum pharmacy dispenser, locum lab technician and a locum assistant. Recruitment of the locum staff is been done through locum medical agency. These agencies are the one that provide fully trained and experienced locum staff to various pharmacy stores and clinics.
iPharm Solutions is a leading locum pharmacist agency in the UK which provide the full-fledged locum and medical staffing solutions to various hospitals and private clinics in the UK. They are having a tram of industry experts that train the pharmacy aspirants and provide them practical learning on working in a hospital or pharmacy store.
In the recent times, the importance of locum staff has considerable increased in the UK with more number of hospitals and private clinics established in the region. They not only require the professional locum staff, rather they require the entire portfolio of the locum staff that includes lab technicians, pharmacists and consultants. Ipharm solutions, a leading locum pharmacy technician agency is continuously putting their efforts in preparing the best locum staff in the UK.
From the company spokesperson
"Ipharm Solutions is always committed to provide the best locum staff to various hospitals and pharmacy stores. We follow a very comprehensive staff selection and recruitment process so to select the most talented and deserving candidates for various locum positions. We also provide comprehensive technical and theoretical training to the selected candidates before getting them placed in the jobs as locum staff.
Please visit ipharm solutions for more details - http://www.ipharm-
About iPharm Solutions:
iPharm Solutions which is a leading locum dispenser agency and a pharmaceutical staffing provider also recruits all grades of pharmacy staff from medical counter staff to superintendent pharmacists. iPharm International branch in South India serves clients in Asia and the middles east and offer a truly international recruitment service.
Contact
iPharm Solutions Limited
***@ipharm-solutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse