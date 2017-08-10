 
Android Anti Virus Application released successfully by CustomSoft

CustomSoft an expert in customized Software development has released new Anti Virus Software in Android. This application is developed for U.K based client
 
 
PUNE, India - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- This project uses the combined concept of signature byte code detection and pattern matching to detect the presence of any malware in the android device and helps getting rid of it so that the user can make the optimum use of the device.

It scans various files and checks them against a viral code to detect any signs of a virus or malware. If a virus is found the software app performs one of the two actions:

1. Quarantining: Separating the affected files into a separate quarantine zone.

2. Deleting: Simply deleting the affected files.

CustomSoft Android Anti Virus System will provide you excellent features as-

Daily or weekly scanning

Auto Updates

Quick virus finding.

Notifications via SMS and Email

User need to register with authenticated email and phone number. After registration user will get secret key for authentication and after correct verification user will get into the software.

Users of CustomSoft Anti Virus Software are very happy with the performance of the software.They highly appreciate efforts taken by CustomSoft for successful development and implementation of the Software.

CustomSoft a leading Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia,  Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..

CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.

To know more log on to www.custom-soft.com or send your requirement on info@custom-soft.com
