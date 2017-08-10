How could you recover password for Optonline email service without phone number?

To access the optonline email you are required to enter your password. If you forgot your password you are not able to access your account. To access your account you have to recover your password. You have to follow the below mentioned process

Optonline is also known as optimum online. It is a web based email service client which provide the secure communication between users. In optimum email users message remain saved on online web servers for indefinite period of time. Optimum email makes users for easy to use. You can switch between the optimum online email and classic email for your convenience. Users can use optonline email on computers, mobile phone, tablets. It provide various service like send files, documents, messages, images etc. you can establish communication through audio, video and text conversation.To access the optonline email you are required to enter your password. If you forgot your password you are not able to access your account. To access your account you have to recover your password. You have to follow the below mentioned process to recover your password without using the phone number.• First of all go to the optonline website and click on sign in to go to the login page.• Enter your email Id and click on forgot password link beneath the password section.• Select the password recovery option from the available option.• If you have choose the recovery through email Id then provide the alternate email Id which you have enter at the time of creation of account.• Optonline email team will send you a password reset link on the email ID which have been provided by you.• Locate the email in the inbox of recovery Email and click on it.• When you click on that link you will be moved to a password reset page.• Now on the password reset page enter your prefered password in the new password field.• Type your password again in the confirm password field and click on save option.Once you complete this process you will be able to access your account with your new password. You have to login again on all the device where you have login with this account. You need to create a strong password for your account so no one can easily hack your account.You may enable a two step verification process to enhance the security of your account.