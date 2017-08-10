 
Ecosmob Announced Audio Conferencing Solutions with Advanced Features

Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, a renowned VoIP solutions provider and mobile app development company, has recently announced to offer customized audio conferencing solutions for the enterprise clients with several advanced features.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at Ecosmob technologies shared the company's objective behind offering tailored audio conferencing software to its global clientele: "Businesses have expanded beyond boundaries these days. Many companies deal with the international clients and they have remote offices in different cities and countries for reaping the benefits of globalization. All these companies require conferencing solutions for real-time communication and staying in touch with the stakeholders for enhancing collaboration. Our audio conferencing solution has many user-friendly features, but looking at the current challenging scenario where communication plays a vital role, we've integrated advanced features in our tailored conferencing solution."

Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob revealed the importance and benefits of the latest audio conferencing software offered by the company with these words: " We have developed an audio conferencing solution on the basis of FreeSWITCH technology for offering a robust and scalable conferencing solution to our clients without compromising on audio quality. We serve the global clients across various industry verticals since a decade through offering innovative and customer-centric VoIP solutions. Our easy-to-use audio conferencing solutions have a single tenant and multi-tenant conferencing functionality. What's more, our solutions enable companies to manage a conference with a few clicks. Participants can attend the conference with the help of any Internet-operated devices including laptops, desktops, and even a smartphone. Businesses can save huge bucks on traveling and other expenses through arranging an audio conference anytime and anywhere."

The spokesperson at Ecosmob shared his thoughts about why the company's audio conferencing software solution is better than the same from other solution providers: "Our company implements the agile methodology and a global operational delivery model for offering premium VoIP and software solutions at competitive rates. Our in-house team of experienced developers has skills to design, deploy, and manage audio, video, and web-based conferencing solutions. When it comes to audio conferencing software, we can come up with the solution as per our client's conferencing requirements and integrate features like Active Speaker Display (ASD), reporting, mute or unmute, etc. We also offer 24/7 assistance and technical support to upgrade the existing conferencing solutions to remain compatible with the global communication standards. Our clients can bank on us for robust, reliable, and client-centric conferencing solutions." He concluded with a smile.

Ecosmob also offers enterprise-grade conferencing solutions for enabling companies to organize video and web conferences or webinars. Visit the company's page (https://www.ecosmob.com/conferencingsolution/) to know more about cost-efficient conferencing solutions.

