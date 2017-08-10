News By Tag
Historic Austin Bed and Breakfast Celebrates 3rd Year by Offering Free Rides to Guests from Airport
The Fairview is marking its anniversary by teaming up with RideAustin to offer guests free rides from Austin–Bergstrom International Airport to the Bed and Breakfast
"We see a lot of guests who want to have an authentic Austin experience but use one of the run-of-the-mill ride-sharing apps to hail a ride," said Jimi Ballard, who co-owns The Fairview bed and breakfast with his wife. "We work really hard to provide a truly localized stay and partnering with RideAustin makes a lot of sense," added Vivian.
RideAustin is an Austin-based non-profit ride-sharing app. Starting September 15th, on The Fairview's anniversary date, a special promo code will enable guests to travel from the airport to the property for free. The partnership is expected to last indefinitely.
"We're seeing true grassroots support from all sorts of Austin businesses. The Fairview is a special place in the heart of Travis Heights, and we're proud they've chosen RideAustin as their rideshare partner. We are excited about the camaraderie we're finding among businesses in Austin," expressed Bobbi Kommineni, Vice President - Operations & Strategic Programs with RideAustin.
ABOUT THE FAIRVIEW
Located in the heart of downtown Austin, just four blocks from the trendy SOCO (South Congress) district, The Fairview bed and breakfast is a historic landmark property affectionately known as The Gullett House. Built in 1910 by an early Texas cattleman, the home was eventually purchased by Tom Gullett, the first superintendent of the local school district. In the early 1990's the home first transitioned into a bed and breakfast and in 2000 Jimi and Vivian Ballard purchased the property as their home. After extensive renovations, the Ballard's reopened the estate as a bed and breakfast in 2014. Today The Fairview is a six room, family-and-pet friendly, B&B with a modern interior and thoughtfully preserved historic elements. The Fairview is located at 1304 Newning Ave, Austin, TX 78704. To make a reservation call (512) 402-6214 or visit http://www.fairviewaustin.com. Also at: facebook.com/
ABOUT RIDEAUSTIN
RideAustin is the world's only nonprofit rideshare company, serving the Austin community with competitively priced rideshare services. RideAustin was founded to provide hyperlocal services, pay drivers a fair wage, do things differently, and give back on the community. Since its inception in June 2016, RideAustin has grown to be a community asset in Central Texas. Its unique "Round Up" feature allows riders to donate a percentage of their fare to local charities. Through this feature, RideAustin has raised over $250,000 for 60 local nonprofits. In addition, the company is working with local nonprofits to offer free or subsidized rides to constituent groups in need of reliable, affordable transportation. To learn more visit http://www.rideaustin.com.
Contact
Maria Coder
***@bedandbrunchpr.com
