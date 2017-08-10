News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PenPower launched a Kickstarter project - Phone2PC for PC and Mac remote control
Phone2PC is a magic combination of various Apps including voice to text, e-signature, wireless presenter and PC/Mac remote control.
Adopting the Bluetooth wireless technology, Phone2PC builds an invisible bridge between your smartphone and computer.
Phone2PC is an efficient tool to get your work done faster. Just talk to your phone or record an audio file, Phone2PC can recognize multiple languages and convert voice into text automatically. It facilitates people to take notes easily and quickly without typing any word. In addition, Phone2PC provides an electronic signature solution to simplify the signing process. You can sign on smartphone and send the signature immediately to any e-documents on PC or Mac. It not only enables people to work smarter, but also reduces paper consumption.
Phone2PC is an all-in-one solution for business people. Phone2PC is a magic combination of various applications including voice to text, e-signature, wireless presenter and PC/Mac remote control. It transforms your smartphone into a keyboard, mouse, laser pointer and writing pad. Thanks to Phone2PC, you can carry only one smartphone instead of a long list of computer peripherals.
Get more information about Phone2PC by visiting
https://www.kickstarter.com/
Contact
PenPower
***@penpower.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse