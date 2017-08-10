News By Tag
5th Annual "Be the Light" Charity Gala Hosted by Shelter to Soldier Scheduled for Sept. 16th
Event festivities include entertainment by contemporary singer songwriter Kinnie Dye, silent and live auctions with auctioneer Clint Bell, and memorable moments with service dogs and their veteran handlers. A significant addition to the live auction lineup is a Fender electric guitar autographed by the legendary musician Jimmy Buffett. Single tickets are $125 per person, VIP single tickets are $200 per person and tables of 10 begin at $1,125. All tickets include valet parking, hosted beer provided by Lost Coast Brewery or wine, tray-passed hors d'oeuvres and plated dinner with dessert. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and silent or live auction item donations are welcomed. Visit www.sheltertosoldier.org/events to participate.
All proceeds raised will benefit Shelter to Soldier, a San Diego-based non-profit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and rescue organizationsand trains them to be psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and other injuries associated with traumatic service experiences.
According to Shelter to Soldier Co-Founder and Operations Director Kyrié Bloem, "Shelter to Soldier is honored to be in our 5th year of service to U.S. veterans who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom and to shelter dogs eager to live a life of purpose. We're fortunate to have a vast community of supporters including the Wood Family (Jim, Amy, Danielle and Anthony) behind our mission that helps advance our cause, and we look forward to serving more veterans and dogs in need with the support of everyone who attends the gala celebration. We're particularly grateful to Griffin Funding who will be sponsoring their 4th rescue dog with their Platinum Gala Sponsorship."
