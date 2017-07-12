News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Marcus Christ Will Perform at The Airliner In Los Angeles on October 19th!
MTB Entertainment's artist Marcus Christ performs his new singles, "I Get High on the Most High", "If I Die Tonight", and "You Knew That" from his upcoming double album Prince of the Universe due 12/7/2017 live at The Airliner on Oct 19th!!!
All three singles that will be performed at The Airliner in Los Angeles on October 19th have recieved postive feedback from radio stations and blogs. The most popular single is "If I Die Tonight". The newest single "You Knew That" showcases Marcus Christ ability to vocally perform in addition to everything else. "I Get High on the Most High" has become MtB Entertainment's 4/20 hit of the year.
This will be the first show Marcus Christ will perform at since his release from jail in November. He has been scheduled to perform at The Airliner earlier this year but cancelled due to low ticket sales. Marcus Christ and MtB Entertainment are promising Marcus Christ will be there. When asked about the last two shows he never attended Marcus said, "I showed up at The Lexington, but they couldn't find my name on the set list so instead of arguing I chose another venue. I like The Airliner because it's downtown Los Angeles so its close if you take public transit, and it's also on Broadway the iconic street. I'm really looking forward to giving fans a good show. Should be fun! The more tickets I sell the longer I'm willing to spend on stage". This is not Marcus Christ first performance since he has been acting, singing, and playing instruments since grade school. This will be the first show where he will step out of his comfort zone of rapping to tackle an award winning vocal performance. Hopefully.
Buy General Admission Tickets at: http://www.aftonshows.com/
Visit Marcus Christ at: http://www.marcuschrist.com
Contact
Marcus B.
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse