Conserve Household Energy and Save on Bills with Sharp's New R820E
Sharp's new simple and stylish R820E range is perfect for any modern kitchen, built smart with 3-in-1 cooking functions for a perfect meal every time
Convection microwaves are the multitaskers of the cooking world. With 3-in-1 cooking functions, including 900W microwave power, fan-forced convection and grill features, this midsize range is the perfect addition to any kitchen, available in black or white fascia. Developed for the convenience of the everyday Australian household, this range comes with 15 Smart Auto Menus and 5 Microwave Power levels for added flexibility and finer control to accurately defrost, cook and reheat a wide range of foods with ease.
In addition, the R820EBK and R820EW includes a Smart eco-friendly feature, setting this model apart from the typical Microwave Oven and taking into consideration both economic and environmental factors. With majority of households becoming increasingly aware of their power usage, the new Smart Eco-Mode helps put energy conscious users minds at ease. This feature allows the unit to enter standby mode by removing the clock display to save both energy and electricity.
Sharp remains dedicated to meeting Australians cooking preferences and continue to work on their Australian Developed Menus to ensure all local households achieve the same great results. With Sharp's Smart Creations each menu has been carefully tested and developed with locally sourced produce and with the Australian consumer in mind.
The 15 Smart Auto Menus include user-friendly options to heat ingredients that can be inconsistent to melt or soften like butter and chocolate, as well as reheat and cook options. Sharp has also developed 4 Smart Weight Defrost Menus that allow 4 popular varieties of meat to be appropriately defrosted according to the weight and category of meat. This Smart auto program removes any guess work when it comes to defrosting and ensures your meat is carefully thawed.
Along with the household friendly Smart Eco Mode features, efficiency and ease of use was another focus when developing these models. Sharp have achieved both factors by including a Smart Memory Key to save the most frequently used cooking times and power levels as well as a kitchen timer. These features aim to make using a microwave easier and more convenient in Australians day to day lives.
For the preliminary release of the R820E Microwave Ovens, Sharp have included a BONUS Convection Cookbook, valued at $39.95. This cookbook has been written to assist in the creation of simple, quick and easy meals perfect for the whole family. This bonus offer will only be available for a limited time.
With a range of features to make microwave cooking a breeze, the stylish and eco-friendly R820E Convection Microwaves are suitable for any modern kitchen and are sure to create the perfect meal every time without fuss. In addition to the Smart features, this model also delivers a Smart Design with digital display and indicators, program buttons, jog dial and integrated handle for easy grip and durability.
Pricing and Availability:
Manufacturer:
Product: R820E
Recommended Retail Price: $329
Website: http://www.sharp.net.au
Stockists: All major electrical retailers
Availability:
About Sharp Corporation
For over 100 years, Sharp Corporation has created award-winning technologies that are the envy of competitors worldwide. In Australia, Sharp continues to deliver technologically advanced 'one of a kind' products for the home and business. For more information on Sharp visit www.sharp.net.au.
Nicole Watson
The Gap Agency
***@gapagency.com.au
