New England Trade, Inc. Completes Acquisition Bringing Hundreds of Trading Opportunities to the Area
New England Trade, Inc., the leading barter exchange in the New England region, has announced the acquisition of local start-up barter exchange; New Barter Networks. This acquisition will ensure hundreds of new business opportunities.
"We're excited to welcome the quality members that New Barter Networks has brought to our exchange and we look forward to the multitude of trade opportunities now available for both our new and existing New England Trade members," said Gary Oshry, President of New England Trade, Inc.
Over the past 12 months, New England Trade has experienced tremendous growth by gaining more than 100
new members. The recent acquisition adds an additional 200 members to this achievement and aids in the growth of the barter network here in the New England area. In addition to giving members access to more customers and trade opportunities, New England Trade proudly offers its members state-of-the-
Since 1980, New England Trade's mission has been to increase our clients' sales and conserve their cash flow, facilitate trade among clients in an efficient, easy-to-use, cost-effective way, and improve their business outlook while enhancing their members' lifestyles. They are committed to providing you with the best possible service and to making your working relationship a success.
About New England Trade, Inc.
A barter exchange is a third-party record keeper, providing members with monthly statements of their barter transactions. New England Trade, Inc. members are simply agreeing to accept an alternate form of currency as payment, providing you with an additional distribution network to grow your business. Members are able to purchase any product or service within the New England Trade, Inc. network through their trade account — products or services do not have to be directly exchanged. For more information, please visit http://www.newenglandtrade.com.
Gary Oshry
***@newenglandtrade.com
