Ocean County Commerce Coalition Reminds All to Show The Love To Local Professional Chambers Oct 18

Ocean County's Brick, Greater Toms River, Lakewood, Point Pleasant and Southern Ocean chambers spread the word on National Chamber of Commerce Day happening October 18
 
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day is observed annually on the third Wednesday in October. Representing Ocean County's professionally staffed chambers the coalition works together to represent interests of approximately 2500 businesses that make up their combined membership. Their  primary objective is to strengthen the economic climate and development for businesses of all sizes.

The Ocean County Coalition suggests that the best way to honor the day is to use the services of their member businesses. If you are a business in a service of area of one of the coalition chambers, make it a point to see how you can get more involved in the work they do each day. The term "Chamber of Commerce" dates back more than 400 years.  The definition of a chamber of commerce is a local network of businesses, governed by a board of directors wcj and run by professional staff, who work to serve and advance business interests.  The role of a chamber is a constant source for businesses providing professional development, networking, and communications through multiple platforms. The daily activities taking place at staffed chamber of commerce offices eases the need for the local business owner on many fronts. This includes representing their private sector business community through promotion to potential investors, new residents and consumers. The chamber office also focuses on advocacy for favorable legislation, continually working to increase prosperity within their communities by providing multiple solutions for new and existing business.

Join the Brick, Greater Toms River, Lakewood , Point Pleasant Boro, Point Pleasant Beach and Southern Ocean Chambers on October 18 by sharing your stories, connection or services that by using #supportyourlocalchamberofcommerce in your social media posts. To find out more go to https://www.occommercecoalition.com and follow on their Facebook page on special activities and updates happening throughout the county.
Source:Southern Ocean Chamber
