Industry News





August 2017
Acclaimed matrimonial attorneys to present at Continuing Legal Education Seminar Series

 
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The next installment of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series hosted by the Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd., will be held Wednesday, August 16, at 6 p.m. at 19 S. Lasalle St. in Chicago, Illinois. The lecture will be moderated by internationally renowned family law attorney Jeffery M. Leving and coordinated by 2017 Attorney of the Year, Misty Gamino.

The seminar will feature veteran family law attorneys who will present on Psychological Aspects of Custody Litigation.  The event will conclude with an open discussion.

The Kallow CLE Seminar Series has had great success since its inception in 2014.

Please make reservations for future Kallow CLE events by emailing Jennifer Whiteside (jwhiteside@levinglaw.com), as this program is close to its capacity.

About the Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. - Attorney Jeffery M. Leving is nationally known as one of the foremost family law lawyers in the country. He is the creator of the concept of Fathers' Rights. Leving's many professional achievements and accomplishments have been recognized by government leaders (including three US Presidents and the Illinois House of Representatives), private industry, his peers, and social service and other nonprofit agencies. Attorney Leving has dedicated more than 30 years to strengthening families.  Leving's latest book, How to be a Good Divorced Dad received praise from President Barack Obama, and was endorsed by Cardinal Francis George.

Follow Leving Law's victories and future seminars on Twitter @fathersmatter (https://twitter.com/fathersmatter) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/FathersRightsMovement/?ref=bookm...).

