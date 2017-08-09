News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Author Publishes New Book to Help Pharmacy Students Master Pharmaceutical Calculations
Command the Best Pharmaceutical Calculations and NAPLEX® Exam Grades with Pharmaceutical Calculations: 1001 Questions with Answers
Pharmaceutical Calculations:
"For several years I observed how pharmacy students struggled with pharmaceutical calculations. It was disheartening to see students feeling helpless, uninformed of the concepts, formulas and their application to solve problems. Realizing that a good number of students failed the NAPLEX® exam partly due to their weakness in pharmaceutical calculations was disturbing especially since this could easily be addressed with targeted practice that emphasized accuracy and speed" says Michael Danquah, MS, PhD.
Main Features of the book include:
• NAPLEX® Level Type Questions. 1001 questions with answers suitable for self-paced study and NAPLEX® review.
• Comprehensive Practice Questions. Questions cover all pertinent topics in compounding and professional practice including flowrate calculations, milliequivalents, total parenteral nutrition (TPN), reconsitution, dosage calculations, aliquots and dilution and concentration.
• Organized based on NAPLEX® Blueprint. Pharmaceutical Calculations:
Accompanying the release of the new book is an online repository consisting of step by step video solutions of several pharmaceutical calculations questions available at rxcalculations.com. Additionally, the companion NAPLEX® Calculations Prep App may be downloaded for practicing pharmaceutical calculations on the go.
Pharmaceutical Calculations:
Testimonials:
"An invaluable resource for pharmacy students who want to become proficient in pharmaceutical calculations. I appreciate that topics are organized based on the NAPLEX® blueprint. If you use this book and take action by solving all the questions, expect to see results!"
- Temitayo D., Fourth Year Pharmacy Student.
"This is the best book out there for practicing pharmaceutical calculations for the NAPLEX® exam. It is worth every penny!"
- Emmanuel Y., Fourth Year Pharmacy Student.
Get Pharmaceutical Calculations:
About the Author: Michael Danquah, MS, PhD is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Chicago State University College of Pharmacy where he teaches Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms and Pharmaceutical calculations. He holds a Master's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY and PhD in Pharmaceutics from The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN. Dr. Danquah is the CEO of RxCalculations and the creator of the NAPLEX® Calculations Prep App. An app that makes it easy for students to practice pharmaceutical calculations whenever and wherever they want. NAPLEX® Calculations Prep App has been widely featured on several news outlets including ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. He has also published several peer reviewed articles and book chapters as well as edited a book on "Emerging Trends in Cell and Gene Therapy".
About RxCalculations:
Contact
Rxcalculations
Dr. Michael Danquah, CEO Rxcalculations
***@rxcalculations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse