Author Publishes New Book to Help Pharmacy Students Master Pharmaceutical Calculations

Command the Best Pharmaceutical Calculations and NAPLEX® Exam Grades with Pharmaceutical Calculations: 1001 Questions with Answers
 
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Michael Danquah, author, drug delivery expert, chemical engineer, Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Chicago State University College of Pharmacy and the creator of the NAPLEX® calculations prep app, proudly announces the release of his new book entitled Pharmaceutical Calculations: 1001 questions with answers.

Pharmaceutical Calculations: 1001 questions with answers is specially written for pharmacy students who need help acquiring and mastering the pharmaceutical calculations skills essential for their professional practice as well as to pass the NAPLEX® examination. The intent of this book is to serve as a resource to provide guided additional practice that several students seek at a level comparable to the NAPLEX®.

"For several years I observed how pharmacy students struggled with pharmaceutical calculations. It was disheartening to see students feeling helpless, uninformed of the concepts, formulas and their application to solve problems. Realizing that a good number of students failed the NAPLEX® exam partly due to their weakness in pharmaceutical calculations was disturbing especially since this could easily be addressed with targeted practice that emphasized accuracy and speed" says Michael Danquah, MS, PhD.

Main Features of the book include:

NAPLEX® Level Type Questions. 1001 questions with answers suitable for self-paced study and NAPLEX® review.

Comprehensive Practice Questions. Questions cover all pertinent topics in compounding and professional practice including flowrate calculations, milliequivalents, total parenteral nutrition (TPN), reconsitution, dosage calculations, aliquots and dilution and concentration.

Organized based on NAPLEX® Blueprint. Pharmaceutical Calculations: 1001 questions with answers is organized into six main parts. Part 1 is a review of the fundamental math needed for pharmaceutical calculations. The remaining parts of the book are based on the sections pertaining to calculations described in the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP®) NAPLEX® blueprint. Chapter topics in part 2 through part 6 have been logically arranged under the appropriate sections. This arrangement provides the reader with a workable structural framework for mastering pharmaceutical calculations in regards to the NAPLEX® exam.

Accompanying the release of the new book is an online repository consisting of step by step video solutions of several pharmaceutical calculations questions available at rxcalculations.com. Additionally, the companion NAPLEX® Calculations Prep App may be downloaded for practicing pharmaceutical calculations on the go.

Pharmaceutical Calculations: 1001 questions with answers is the perfect book for students who want to master pharmaceutical calculations or are about to sit for the NAPLEX® examination.

Testimonials:

"An invaluable resource for pharmacy students who want to become proficient in pharmaceutical calculations. I appreciate that topics are organized based on the NAPLEX® blueprint. If you use this book and take action by solving all the questions, expect to see results!"

         - Temitayo D., Fourth Year Pharmacy Student.

"This is the best book out there for practicing pharmaceutical calculations for the NAPLEX® exam. It is worth every penny!"

         - Emmanuel Y., Fourth Year Pharmacy Student.

Get Pharmaceutical Calculations: 1001 questions with answers on Amazon.com and rxcalculations.com at an affordable price!

About the Author: Michael Danquah, MS, PhD is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Chicago State University College of Pharmacy where he teaches Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms and Pharmaceutical calculations. He holds a Master's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY and PhD in Pharmaceutics from The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN. Dr. Danquah is the CEO of RxCalculations and the creator of the NAPLEX® Calculations Prep App. An app that makes it easy for students to practice pharmaceutical calculations whenever and wherever they want. NAPLEX® Calculations Prep App has been widely featured on several news outlets including ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. He has also published several peer reviewed articles and book chapters as well as edited a book on "Emerging Trends in Cell and Gene Therapy".

About RxCalculations: RxCalculations is a leading global educational service platform focused on developing top quality pharmaceutical calculations products to help prospective pharmacists and health care professionals all over the world resolve one of the biggest challenges related to their profession. To learn more about rxcalculations, visit: https://www.rxcalculations.com/ and join our social Media Community: https://www.facebook.com/pharmaceuticalcalculations/ and https://twitter.com/RxCalculations.

Click to Share