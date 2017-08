SuccessMatch dating agency for professionals at the Expat Expo in Zurich

Opportunity for Singles in Zurich and beyond to meet Matchmaker Eeke van de Ven

Singles in Zurich can meet Eeke van de Ven, matchmaker SuccessMatch @ Expat Expo

-- SuccessMatch, the leading dating agency for single professionals in Switzerland, will be in Zurich to participate in the. The Expat Expo, where expats, locals and Swiss residents can discover a variety of businesses who speak their language, takes place on Sunday 3 September from 11am until 5pm at the Stadhalle Dietikon in Zurich. Entry is free.As the, participating in the Expat Expo in Zurich is a must for SuccessMatch. The Expat Expo is a quality event that gives both the local and the international community, many of whom are single, divorced or widowed, the opportunity to meet face to face with English speaking businesses, organizations and business providers. "As an off-line, personalized dating agency for professionals, it is important for SuccessMatch to be present at this event," says Trea Tijmens, founder and CEO of SuccessMatch. "It provides single professionals in Zurich and beyond the opportunity to connect directly with ourand understand the opportunities that SuccessMatch provides for them to start dating and find a partner. Switzerland is an amazing place to live and offers a great quality of life, and sharing that life with someone you love makes it even more enjoyable and fulfilling."to answer any dating questions singles here may have. The Expo provides the unique chance for singles to have an informal face to face chat with our matchmaker and benefit from her insights and experience in matching singles in Zurich as well as the rest of Switzerland.SuccessMatch was founded in 2005 by Trea Tijmens in Geneva Switzerland. Today SuccessMatch is where quality singles go to find love and the leading dating agency for single professionals in Switzerland. SuccessMatch is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and offers matchmaking dating and date‑coaching to local and international singles living in the main Swiss cities, including Zurich, Basel, Geneva and Lausanne. For more information about SuccessMatch please visit: http://www.successmatch.ch