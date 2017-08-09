News By Tag
SuccessMatch dating agency for professionals at the Expat Expo in Zurich
Opportunity for Singles in Zurich and beyond to meet Matchmaker Eeke van de Ven
As the top dating and matchmaking agency for single professionals in Switzerland, participating in the Expat Expo in Zurich is a must for SuccessMatch. The Expat Expo is a quality event that gives both the local and the international community, many of whom are single, divorced or widowed, the opportunity to meet face to face with English speaking businesses, organizations and business providers. "As an off-line, personalized dating agency for professionals, it is important for SuccessMatch to be present at this event," says Trea Tijmens, founder and CEO of SuccessMatch. "It provides single professionals in Zurich and beyond the opportunity to connect directly with our matchmaker Eeke van de Ven and understand the opportunities that SuccessMatch provides for them to start dating and find a partner. Switzerland is an amazing place to live and offers a great quality of life, and sharing that life with someone you love makes it even more enjoyable and fulfilling."
SuccessMatch provides personalized dating and matchmaking services and has been present at Expat Expos in Geneva, Basel and Zurich for the past 11 years to answer any dating questions singles here may have. The Expo provides the unique chance for singles to have an informal face to face chat with our matchmaker and benefit from her insights and experience in matching singles in Zurich as well as the rest of Switzerland.
About SuccessMatch
SuccessMatch was founded in 2005 by Trea Tijmens in Geneva Switzerland. Today SuccessMatch is where quality singles go to find love and the leading dating agency for single professionals in Switzerland. SuccessMatch is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and offers matchmaking dating and date‑coaching to local and international singles living in the main Swiss cities, including Zurich, Basel, Geneva and Lausanne. For more information about SuccessMatch please visit: http://www.successmatch.ch
