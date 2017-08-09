 
Find Teachers & Home tution jobs at vidhyant.com

Find Teachers jobs or Home Tuition, Best Schools In Ajmer - Bikaner - Sikar - Udaipur - Jaipur - Jodhpur - Kota, Schools In Jodhpur, Schools In Ajmer, Schools In Bikaner, Best Schools In Rajasthan, Free NCERT Books Class 1 to 12 @VIDHYANT.COM
 
 
JAIPUR, India - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- VIDHYANT is a user-friendly platform (PC/Mobile/Tablet) that provides Indian School  (Nursery-Primary-Secondary-Higher Secondary) Information, teaching career information, private tuition matching platform and also listing NCRET books for free download.

We started career options for educators that provide Good opportunities for private teachers/tutors who teach academic subjects. Teachers who have good subject knowledge, teaching or tutoring experience, and skills to communicate well with children, have a good chance of getting a job.

VIDHYANT is India's largest web platform that brings all Indian schools details and information at one place.

•  Fully dynamic user-friendly website
•  Simple and easy control panel to manage your school page.
•  Improve your school ranking on Google and other search engines.
•  Online Admission Form.
•  Allow to Update regular news and other updates.
•  Fill accurate information and help users to know more about your Institute.
•  Increase admission and showcase in front of a large audience

* Simply register and you're ready to go. Available anywhere, anytime you have a computer with internet access.

A user can use this fun interactive tool to browse almost 1.5 million Indian schools by 29 States and 7 Union territories. See quick lists of schools based on simple search criteria such as "all boys", "all girls", "Co-ed" or "by state/province". This powerful tool allows users to search for schools based on targeted criteria, including location(State/District/Block), specific DISE Code or By School Name.

Vidhyant.com also includes more than 2000 NCERT textbooks. A user can Browse and download free NCERT books of all subjects from Class 1 to 12 online.
https://vidhyant.com/For-Teacher-Profile
VIDHYANT ->  https://vidhyant.com
Source:eParivartan Technology Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@vidhyant.com
