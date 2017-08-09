News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Find Teachers & Home tution jobs at vidhyant.com
Find Teachers jobs or Home Tuition, Best Schools In Ajmer - Bikaner - Sikar - Udaipur - Jaipur - Jodhpur - Kota, Schools In Jodhpur, Schools In Ajmer, Schools In Bikaner, Best Schools In Rajasthan, Free NCERT Books Class 1 to 12 @VIDHYANT.COM
We started career options for educators that provide Good opportunities for private teachers/tutors who teach academic subjects. Teachers who have good subject knowledge, teaching or tutoring experience, and skills to communicate well with children, have a good chance of getting a job.
***Add your school and make digital profile***
VIDHYANT is India's largest web platform that brings all Indian schools details and information at one place.
• Fully dynamic user-friendly website
• Simple and easy control panel to manage your school page.
• Improve your school ranking on Google and other search engines.
• Online Admission Form.
• Allow to Update regular news and other updates.
• Fill accurate information and help users to know more about your Institute.
• Increase admission and showcase in front of a large audience
* Simply register and you're ready to go. Available anywhere, anytime you have a computer with internet access.
A user can use this fun interactive tool to browse almost 1.5 million Indian schools by 29 States and 7 Union territories. See quick lists of schools based on simple search criteria such as "all boys", "all girls", "Co-ed" or "by state/province"
Vidhyant.com also includes more than 2000 NCERT textbooks. A user can Browse and download free NCERT books of all subjects from Class 1 to 12 online.
https://vidhyant.com/
VIDHYANT -> https://vidhyant.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse