Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Pontilly Coffee House Grand Opening in Gentilly Area

Pontilly Coffee in Gentilly, is celebrating their Grand Opening.
 
 
NEW ORLEANS - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Pontilly Coffee is a new community development project in the Gentilly area, sponsored by Bethel Community Baptist Church.  Bethel Community Baptist Church is a 501(c)(3) organization.  Bethel Community Baptist Church's recovery programs are open to any and all adult men and women who struggle with substance abuse issues, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or religious affiliation.  All services are free of charge.

Bethel Community Baptist Church, is honored to invite the community to attend the Grand Opening of their new coffee house, Pontilly Coffee, located at 4000 Chef Menteur Hwy.  The event will take place from 10 am to 1 pm and includes free food and beverage samples.  The official ribbon cutting begins at 11 am with local officials and community leaders.

Pontilly Coffee is a ministry of Bethel Community Baptist Church, which operates Christian faith-based residential treatment programs (Bethel Colony South Men's Transformation Ministries, Bethel Women at the Well, and Bethel Family House) for men and women struggling to overcome life-controlling problems.  Bethel's programs are located in New Orleans, Louisiana, and each of these long-term (6-month minimum) free residential programs is designed to provide a compassionate and caring therapeutic community for adult men and women seeking recovery.   Bethel's programs provide an opportunity to heal and grow— physically, mentally, and spiritually.   "All of the proceeds from Pontilly Coffee go to fund our programs," says Pastor Melvin Jones, Founder and Co-Pastor. "All of the staff at Pontilly Coffee are volunteers who are either currently in our recovery programs or have graduated from our programs.  Before they leave our programs, they learn vital vocational skills that help them to become successful and productive members of society."

Visit http://www.pontillycoffee.com for details.

