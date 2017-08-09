Need a Good Moisturizer? New Website Launches To Review The Most Popular Ones Moisturizers.com will test, review and rank all the most popular facial moisturizers. Ashton Carter, Founder PHOENIX - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Moisturizers are a staple in just about everyone's beauty routine.



If you've ever been down a cosmetics aisle, you know there are literally hundreds of different moisturizers.



But have you ever stopped to ask how yours compares against all the others out there?



Ad do moisturizers really do what they claim?



If you've ever asked yourself either question, there's a new website launching that can help you find the answer.



It's called



The idea behind the site is simple.



Founder Ashton Carter and her team of research assistants will go out and buy all the most popular face moisturizers available today.



Then, they'll actually use the products on themselves to test how effective they are.



Once tested, each product will get a written and video review posted to the website and YouTube.



The overall goal of Moisturizers.com will be to develop a database of moisturizer reviews so anyone who's thinking of using one of these products can learn from someone who's actually tried it.



That's a big difference from other 'review' websites according to founder Ashton Carter:



"We're going to buy and really use all of the moisturizers that we do reviews on for the website. That's something no one's really doing. Most review sites just take the manufacturer's information and post it on their website. Or theyre made up of user reviews which can be really unreliable."



In addition to comprehensive reviews, the website will also keep an up-to-date list of the top 10 moisturizers according to their rankings.



So if you've ever wondered which moisturizers work the best, this website is one you'll definitely want to visit!



For more information please visit



Contact

Ashton Carter

***@moisturizers.com



Photo:

