Nuna Announces Newest Innovation with Lightest Infant Car Seat in the United States
Carrying Less Really is More with the Feather Weight PIPA™ lite
The advanced technology of PIPA lite enables it to be tough yet lightweight, protective and portable thanks to the following features:
· aeroflex foam: cleverly lightweight, resilient, and minimizes force transferred to baby by absorbing and diffusing energy.
· high performance materials: carefully curated high-performance materials including aerospace aluminum and lightweight fabrics, along with our proprietary manufacturing process, combine for a design that is both supremely portable and protective.
· true lock base installation: the steel reinforced system makes set up swift (just 5 seconds!), simple and safe due to the true lock rigid latch that is 50% stronger than a typical belt latch. PIPA lite must be installed rear-facing in a vehicle with the accompanied PIPA series base.
· no fire retardants added: from fabric to foam and beyond, each element is smartly sourced to be both flame resistant and contains no added fire retardant chemicals.
· tailor tech™ memory foam: the customizable and removable headrest features a patented memory foam formula that provides a comfortable custom fit that grows with baby.
· polished design details: connects with all Nuna strollers and adapters to create a tasteful travel system; leather-look carry handle is both supportive and stylish; integrated harness holders help when buckling baby in; and retractable, removable UPF 50+ canopy with flip out eyeshade keeps baby protected and comfortable.
Nuna strongly believes that style and safety should never have to be sacrificed, so the PIPA lite includes upgraded micro-knit fabrics, additional GOTS™ certified organic cotton fabric and dye insert, harness covers and crotch cover, the PIPA base, and latch guides.
"With the goal of making parenthood simpler – without sacrificing safety and comfort – we created a car seat that is both simple to tote with ease, and better for baby" said Joy Nissen, President of Nuna Baby Essentials, Inc. "The Nuna team could not be more thrilled about the introduction of PIPA lite. The fact that it is the lightest infant car seat in the U.S. and features the best of the best materials, all while exceeding American safety standards makes this milestone even more meaningful to our team."
PIPA lite is available in fog and ebony fashions, and can be purchased exclusively at Brixy retailers nationwide. Recommended for babies weighing 4 to 32 pounds and up to 32 inches tall, PIPA lite retails for $349.95. For more information, please visit www.nuna.eu/usa/pipa-lite.
*weight does not include canopy or insert
About Nuna
In 2007, Nuna debuted their first design in Holland. Since then, their creations continue to blend gallery-worthy looks with the reality of having kids as their line of offerings expands. Nuna curates materials to be more mindful and implements testing practices to be the toughest in the industry. Staying true to their Dutch designers' value of "less is best" allowed Nuna to grow into a complete collection of elite baby gear, sought after by parents with impeccable taste whom aspire to live their new life with baby the way it should be—smart, safe, simple and beautiful. For more information, visit www.nuna.eu.
