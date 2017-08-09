 
News By Tag
* David Drake
* Real Estate Investing
* Cryptocurrency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Is Cryptocurrency the Future of Real Estate Investing?

The Soho Loft Media Group and LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake to discuss fractional property ownership with cryptocurrency in Seoul, Korea
 
 
Seoul skyline by the Han River. Photo credit: pixabay.com
Seoul skyline by the Han River. Photo credit: pixabay.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
David Drake
Real Estate Investing
Cryptocurrency

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Government regulators, private equity investors, brokers, agents, real estate developers, institutional investors, asset management and trust companies, architects, financial institutions, project managers and consultants will converge at Hall D and E in COEX, in Seoul's Samseong-Dong district for the Cityscape Korea conference on August 17-19, 2017.

Cityscape Korea is a leading real estate development and investment exhibition that allows government representatives, investors, developers and professionals to interact and do business in Asia.

David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital says, "This conference will shed light on the recent developments and trends in the real estate industry." Drake will be speaking in the event during the panel discussion on fractional property ownership with cryptocurrency.

With more than 8,000 international and local participants expected to attend, the event will serve as a business networking platform for delegates. It will also accord attendees an opportunity to interact with financial industry experts.

The three-day event will commence with an opening ceremony on the first day and will feature exhibitions, panel sessions, one-on-one meetings and project presentations. Discussions will feature topics such as smart cities and their effect on the physical urban environment, industry 4.0 and future in real estate, smart property management on the blockchain, cross-border real estate investment and outlook, and the future of the real estate business on the 4th industrial revolution.

The event will be graced by knowledgeable and experienced speakers including:

Chungha Cha, Co-founder & Chair, Re-Imagining Cities Foundation
Kang-Rae Ma, Professor, Chung-Ang University
Kenneth Rhee, Chief Representative for China Mainland, ULI/ CEO, Huhan Advisory
Kiwoong Kim, President, Korea Economic Daily
Kyudong Kim, Vice President, Lotte Construction
Paul Doherty, CEO and President, The Digit Group
Tom Murphy, Former Mayor, Pittsburgh/ ULI Senior Fellow Member
Stanley Chin, Vice Chairman, CRECCHKI
Wouter Molman, Group Director, Informa Group
Youngsung Lee, Professor, Seoul National University

This event is organized by Platform Holdings, Informa Exhibitions, True Communications, The Korea Economic Daily, and KED Real Estate Research Institute. Diamond sponsors of the event are MEDI Consulting Group and Green Lion while LH is the silver sponsor. Supporting partners of the event include the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Construction Association of Korea, Ministry of Justice, Korea Housing Association and Urban Land Institute.

For more details, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-drake-speaks-at-citysc...

We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.

MEDIA CONTACT:

THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)

The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:

THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.

TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.

VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.

The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.

For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652

Contact
09175789069
david@thesoholoft.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thesoholoft.com Email Verified
Tags:David Drake, Real Estate Investing, Cryptocurrency
Industry:Real Estate
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Soho Loft Media Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share