Is Cryptocurrency the Future of Real Estate Investing?
The Soho Loft Media Group and LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake to discuss fractional property ownership with cryptocurrency in Seoul, Korea
Cityscape Korea is a leading real estate development and investment exhibition that allows government representatives, investors, developers and professionals to interact and do business in Asia.
David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital says, "This conference will shed light on the recent developments and trends in the real estate industry." Drake will be speaking in the event during the panel discussion on fractional property ownership with cryptocurrency.
With more than 8,000 international and local participants expected to attend, the event will serve as a business networking platform for delegates. It will also accord attendees an opportunity to interact with financial industry experts.
The three-day event will commence with an opening ceremony on the first day and will feature exhibitions, panel sessions, one-on-one meetings and project presentations. Discussions will feature topics such as smart cities and their effect on the physical urban environment, industry 4.0 and future in real estate, smart property management on the blockchain, cross-border real estate investment and outlook, and the future of the real estate business on the 4th industrial revolution.
The event will be graced by knowledgeable and experienced speakers including:
Chungha Cha, Co-founder & Chair, Re-Imagining Cities Foundation
Kang-Rae Ma, Professor, Chung-Ang University
Kenneth Rhee, Chief Representative for China Mainland, ULI/ CEO, Huhan Advisory
Kiwoong Kim, President, Korea Economic Daily
Kyudong Kim, Vice President, Lotte Construction
Paul Doherty, CEO and President, The Digit Group
Tom Murphy, Former Mayor, Pittsburgh/ ULI Senior Fellow Member
Stanley Chin, Vice Chairman, CRECCHKI
Wouter Molman, Group Director, Informa Group
Youngsung Lee, Professor, Seoul National University
This event is organized by Platform Holdings, Informa Exhibitions, True Communications, The Korea Economic Daily, and KED Real Estate Research Institute. Diamond sponsors of the event are MEDI Consulting Group and Green Lion while LH is the silver sponsor. Supporting partners of the event include the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Construction Association of Korea, Ministry of Justice, Korea Housing Association and Urban Land Institute.
