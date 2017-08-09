 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Music, Magic, Second City Appearance Highlight Entertainment At Wizard World Comic Con Chicago

Plethora Of Ongoing Live Shows, Kids Events, Trivia, Giveaways On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
 
 
Kato Kaelin
Kato Kaelin
 
Second City
Chicago
Comic Con

Entertainment

Rosemont - Illinois - US

Events

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- From magicians, a variety of music styles, kids and adults "combat training," cosplay meetups, and appearance by famed Second City and personality Kato Kaelin introducing it all, Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the highlights of its new non-stop entertainment lineup at Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, August 24-27 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The initiative, designed to keep the show floor buzzing throughout the weekend, will feature national and local acts of all kinds, allowing fans to enjoy more of the best of pop culture during the event and into the evenings. Nearly all of the entertainment is included free with any admission to the show.

"We want Wizard World Chicago attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs," said John Maatta, Wizard World CEO. "Whether it's world-class magicians, interactive Q&A's with interesting personalities, live music, dance and art demonstrations, it will be wall-to-wall entertainment all weekend. These are in addition to the celebrity sessions, creator panels and other topical programming fans have come to expect at Wizard World events."

Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Chicago entertainment lineup are:

• Musicians Rock it Man Entertainment dueling piano show (Thursday and Sunday), Face Time Police acoustic show (Thursday), ARC Impulse video game music (Friday), James Morris acoustic alternative rock (Friday and Sunday), Klingon Pop Warriors (Saturday), Time Crash Band sci-fi hard rock (Saturday)
• Appearance by Second City, world famous improvisational comedy group, for a performance (Friday), and stop by the Second City booth for some impromptu improv and to meet the troupe!
• Nicholas Brendon hosting a Caritas Karaoke preview (Thursday), with main Caritas Karaoke event to follow at Bub City Rosemont (additional ticket required for main event)
• Magician David Casas high-energy performances (Thursday and Saturday)
• Cosplay meetups, including Marvel vs. DC (Thursday), Disney (Friday), DC Comics (Friday), Star Wars (Saturday), Doctor Who (Saturday), All Anime (Sunday), Video Game (Sunday)
• Saber Legion "Combat training" (Saturday and Sunday)
• "Dancakes" live pancake art (Friday and Saturday)
• "Raks Geek" "geek" bellydancing (Saturday)
• Costume contest for adults (Saturday) and kids (Saturday and Sunday)
• DJ spinning all weekend
• Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event, including trivia and giveaways right from the entertainment stage

The full schedule of entertainment and programming can be found at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/chicago.

The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which includes the "Doctor Who" trio of David Tennant ("Jessica Jones") and Alex Kingston ("E.R."), John Barrowman ("Arrow"), the Avengers:Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War tandem of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Henstridge ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Steve Blum (Toonami, Cowboy Bebop), Gene Simmons (KISS frontman), John Cusack (Say Anything…, Better off Dead…), Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Til Dawn), Jewel Staite ("Firefly," "Stargate' Atlantis") and dozens more. The event marks Wizard World's 20th annual show in Chicago and the 10th on Wizard World's 2017 calendar.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Chicago show hours are Thursday, August 24, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, August 25, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Chicago is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Chicago, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
