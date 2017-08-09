 
Hybrid Studios Joins Earthquaker Devices Studio Program

Studio A collection now includes eclectic line of EQD pedals
 
 
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Orange County multimedia production facility Hybrid Studios is honored to have been recently included in Earthquaker Devices studio endorsement program. The world famous pedal company from Ohio has provided the studio with a fantastic line-up of pedals, available for use immediately in Hybrid's Studio A.

"We're thrilled to add this incredible line of Earthquaker Devices pedals to our collection in Studio A," said Studio Manager Mike Miller, "Huge thanks to Sterling Musk of King Salamander for introducing Hybrid to EQD. We've always been a huge fan of their brand and I know our production clients are going to love the unique qualities these pedals provide in studio."

Hybrid Studios' line of available EQD pedals includes the Afterneath (otherworldly ambient reverb), Palisades (mega ultimate overdrive), Rainbow Machine (polyphonic pitch shifting modulator), Arpanoid (polyphonic arpeggiator), Hoof Reaper (dual fuzz octave), Avalanche Run (stereo reverb and delay), Organizer (polyphonic organ emulator), Sea Machine (chorus), Dispatch Master (hi-fi digital delay and reverb), and Disaster Transport SR (advanced mod. delay and reverb).

For more information on Earthquaker Devices, visit https://www.earthquakerdevices.com

About Hybrid Studios

Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.

For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/.

Click to Share