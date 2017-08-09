News By Tag
Hybrid Studios Joins Earthquaker Devices Studio Program
Studio A collection now includes eclectic line of EQD pedals
"We're thrilled to add this incredible line of Earthquaker Devices pedals to our collection in Studio A," said Studio Manager Mike Miller, "Huge thanks to Sterling Musk of King Salamander for introducing Hybrid to EQD. We've always been a huge fan of their brand and I know our production clients are going to love the unique qualities these pedals provide in studio."
Hybrid Studios' line of available EQD pedals includes the Afterneath (otherworldly ambient reverb), Palisades (mega ultimate overdrive), Rainbow Machine (polyphonic pitch shifting modulator), Arpanoid (polyphonic arpeggiator)
For more information on Earthquaker Devices, visit https://www.earthquakerdevices.com
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-
For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/
