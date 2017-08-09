News By Tag
New Owners of Fetch Pet Resort Bring Family Back to Long-Standing Humble Business
After moving away from the business, Krystle, along with her husband Coleman and their two children, felt the call to return home and pick up their roots in the kennel boarding world. They took on the management of both Dog's Day Out and Fetch Pet Resort, a sister-company to Dog's Day Out, and soon started the process of buying Dog's Day Out. Their goal? To bring family back to the business that Krystle grew up loving.
"We're so excited about the changes we are bringing to our new furry families at both Fetch Pet Resort locations," said Krystle. "After growing up a frisbee toss from here, it's a wonderful blessing to be able to come home and be a business owner in this wonderful community."
As of August 2, Krystle and Coleman are the proud owners of the old Dog's Day Out location on Ramblewood Drive in Humble, Texas. They have brought Dog's Day Out under the family umbrella of Fetch Pet Resort, and are moving quickly on renovations and upgrades to the facility.
"We've already installed a new system that allows our customers to book appointments and get instant access to how their pets are doing at both our facilities,"
Other improvements happening soon to the new Fetch Pet Resort-Ramblewood location are new floors and a new pergola above the pool. At the original Fetch Pet Resort location on 1960, the Paynes are adding ten new suites to accommodate luxury pet clients.
"Our goal is to bring the love of family into the business at both of our locations. These upgrades are an extension of that goal. My philosophy has always been this: the better we serve our furry clients, the more deserving we are of their unconditional love," said Krystle.
Fetch Pet Resort is a dog and cat boarding and grooming business located in Humble, Texas that offers services like doggie daycare, dog training, grooming, and kennel boarding. Owners Krystle and Coleman Payne believe that every pet should be taken care of as if they were their own. Fetch Pet Resort provides a safe and enjoyable cat and dog boarding and dog day care experience without compromising fun. For a tour or for more information, give Fetch Pet Resort a call at the 1960 location - (281) 852-2400, the Ramblewood location – (281) 446-9083, or visit them at http://www.fetchpetresort.com/
