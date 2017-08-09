 
News By Tag
* Dog Grooming
* Dog and Cat Boarding
* Dog Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Humble
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


New Owners of Fetch Pet Resort Bring Family Back to Long-Standing Humble Business

 
 
Dog and Cat Boarding and Grooming in Humble, Texas
Dog and Cat Boarding and Grooming in Humble, Texas
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dog Grooming
* Dog and Cat Boarding
* Dog Training

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* Humble - Texas - US

Subject:
* Companies

HUMBLE, Texas - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Growing up, Krystle Payne, the new co-owner of Fetch Pet Resort, found herself surrounded by the love of the furry clients of Dog's Day Out, a family-owned kennel boarding facility in Humble for the past 30 years. Up until this August, Dog's Day Out has remained under the same owner, with changing management throughout the years.

After moving away from the business, Krystle, along with her husband Coleman and their two children, felt the call to return home and pick up their roots in the kennel boarding world. They took on the management of both Dog's Day Out and Fetch Pet Resort, a sister-company to Dog's Day Out, and soon started the process of buying Dog's Day Out. Their goal? To bring family back to the business that Krystle grew up loving.

"We're so excited about the changes we are bringing to our new furry families at both Fetch Pet Resort locations," said Krystle. "After growing up a frisbee toss from here, it's a wonderful blessing to be able to come home and be a business owner in this wonderful community."

As of August 2, Krystle and Coleman are the proud owners of the old Dog's Day Out location on Ramblewood Drive in Humble, Texas. They have brought Dog's Day Out under the family umbrella of Fetch Pet Resort, and are moving quickly on renovations and upgrades to the facility.

"We've already installed a new system that allows our customers to book appointments and get instant access to how their pets are doing at both our facilities," said Coleman Payne, co-owner of Fetch Pet Resort. "Additionally, the new Ramblewood location now has seven upgraded luxury kennels, with nine new condo and four new deluxe suites going in soon."

Other improvements happening soon to the new Fetch Pet Resort-Ramblewood location are new floors and a new pergola above the pool. At the original Fetch Pet Resort location on 1960, the Paynes are adding ten new suites to accommodate luxury pet clients.

"Our goal is to bring the love of family into the business at both of our locations. These upgrades are an extension of that goal. My philosophy has always been this: the better we serve our furry clients, the more deserving we are of their unconditional love," said Krystle.

###

Fetch Pet Resort is a dog and cat boarding and grooming business located in Humble, Texas that offers services like doggie daycare, dog training, grooming, and kennel boarding. Owners Krystle and Coleman Payne believe that every pet should be taken care of as if they were their own. Fetch Pet Resort provides a safe and enjoyable cat and dog boarding and dog day care experience without compromising fun. For a tour or for more information, give Fetch Pet Resort a call at the 1960 location - (281) 852-2400, the Ramblewood location – (281) 446-9083, or visit them at http://www.fetchpetresort.com/.

Contact
Christina Henderson
***@jellyflea.com
End
Source:Fetch Pet Resort
Email:***@jellyflea.com Email Verified
Tags:Dog Grooming, Dog and Cat Boarding, Dog Training
Industry:Pets
Location:Humble - Texas - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share