Vivreon Biosciences Achieves Milestones in SBIR Grant from the National Institute of Aging
Successful completion of Phase I milestones makes available additional funding to complete the Phase II portion of this grant to further advance Vivreon's Alzheimer's disease (AD) drug development program. These highly competitive, peer-reviewed grants are designed to stimulate technological innovation in areas of significant need and accelerate commercialization for small businesses.
"We set out to make improvements in the drug-like properties of our lead small molecule therapeutic, and we were able to accomplish this goal," said Milton Greenberg, Ph.D., President of Vivreon Biosciences. "We are grateful for the NIA's support and excited that we can continue to make progress toward our shared goal of finding a cure for AD," he added.
Evidence continues to mount that neuroinflammation plays a major role in AD progression. Vivreon and a few other companies are targeting inflammation through various methods in an attempt to halt AD.
"By inhibiting a calcium channel that is required at the initial step of this inflammatory process, we believe that our drugs have enormous potential in the treatment of AD and other neuroinflammatory diseases. And our lead molecule may have advantages over other compounds in development,"
Vivreon Biosciences, LLC was founded in 2014 in San Diego, CA. Vivreon is developing a number of oral immune therapeutics for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.vivreonbiosciences.com.
