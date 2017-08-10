 
News By Tag
* Vivreon
* Alzheimer S
* Neuroinflammation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Vivreon Biosciences Achieves Milestones in SBIR Grant from the National Institute of Aging

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Vivreon
* Alzheimer S
* Neuroinflammation

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Vivreon Biosciences, LLC has successfully achieved milestones laid out in the Phase I portion of it's Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant originally awarded in September of 2016. The grant was awarded from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Successful completion of Phase I milestones makes available additional funding to complete the Phase II portion of this grant to further advance Vivreon's Alzheimer's disease (AD) drug development program. These highly competitive, peer-reviewed grants are designed to stimulate technological innovation in areas of significant need and accelerate commercialization for small businesses.

"We set out to make improvements in the drug-like properties of our lead small molecule therapeutic, and we were able to accomplish this goal," said Milton Greenberg, Ph.D., President of Vivreon Biosciences. "We are grateful for the NIA's support and excited that we can continue to make progress toward our shared goal of finding a cure for AD," he added.

Evidence continues to mount that neuroinflammation plays a major role in AD progression. Vivreon and a few other companies are targeting inflammation through various methods in an attempt to halt AD.

"By inhibiting a calcium channel that is required at the initial step of this inflammatory process, we believe that our drugs have enormous potential in the treatment of AD and other neuroinflammatory diseases. And our lead molecule may have advantages over other compounds in development," said newly hired CSO, John Ransom, Ph.D.

Vivreon Biosciences, LLC was founded in 2014 in San Diego, CA. Vivreon is developing a number of oral immune therapeutics for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.vivreonbiosciences.com.

Contact
Milton Greenberg
***@vivreonbiosciences.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vivreonbiosciences.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Vivreon Biosciences News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share