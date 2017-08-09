News By Tag
ABI Multifamily Welcomes Seasoned Broker, Chuck LaBenz, as Senior Vice President
John Kobierowski, Senior Managing Partner, states, "We are excited to welcome Chuck to the ABI Multifamily team. Chuck's career spans almost four (4) decades where he has represented a vast array of institutional and private market players. His depth and understanding of both the industry and market makes him an invaluable addition to the ABI team."
Chuck LaBenz has been successfully selling properties in Arizona since 1978, as proven with a sales transaction history over $600 million. Chuck brings Phoenix area market knowledge, dependability, and excellent client services to all. Chuck has nearly 40 years of experience handling a multitude of transactions in the Phoenix metro area. With a focus on multifamily housing and land, Chuck retains expert-level knowledge in his field with well-rounded experience.
Prior to ABI, Chuck was Senior Marketing Consultant for Grubb & Ellis for twenty years, claiming the achievement of All Time National Apartment Sales Leader. In 1998, Chuck joined Hendricks & Partners/Berkadia and held various positions over his nearly 20 years with the company, including Partner and Managing Director. He most recently served as Managing Director for Berkadia since 2013. Over the course of his career, Chuck closed various eight figure properties such as Villetta, Indigo Creek, Adobe Ridge, and Hawthorne. Chuck has also built a rather impressive client list that includes prominent Fortune 500 organizations such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley and has also worked extensively with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac.
ABI Multifamily (http://www.abimultifamily.com) is the Western US's leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm that focuses exclusively on apartment investment transactions. The experienced advisors at ABI Multifamily have completed billions of dollars in sales and thousands of individual multifamily transactions. ABI Multifamily incorporates a global approach with regional real estate expertise to successfully complete any multifamily transaction, regardless of size and complexity.
