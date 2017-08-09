 
News By Tag
* Rady School of Management
* Rady School
* Rady Faculty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Rady School of Management Announces Five New Faculty for 2017-18 Academic Year

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rady School of Management
* Rady School
* Rady Faculty

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

Subject:
* Executives

SAN DIEGO - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rady School of Management at the University of California San Diego will welcome five new faculty members to the school for the 2017-18 academic year. The new faculty join the Rady School's current top-ranked faculty and will bring expertise in Accounting, Finance, Innovation, Technology & Operations, and Marketing. In the past two years, the Rady School has increased its faculty by 12 due to its launch of the Master of Finance and Master of Science in Business Analytics degree programs.

The new faculty are Jeremy Bertomeu, Associate Professor of Accounting; Edwige Cheynel, Assistant Professor of Accounting; Uma Karmarkar, Assistant Professor of Marketing/ITO; Michael Meyer, Assistant Teaching Professor, ITO; and William Mullins, Assistant Professor of Finance. Meyer will have a joint appointment with the UC San Diego Design Lab as an Assistant Teaching Professor in Design and Karmarkar will have a joint appointment with UC San Diego's School of Global Policy and Strategy.

"These new faculty bring exceptional credentials to our school and join a team of Rady School faculty who are internationally recognized for the quality of their research," said Rady School Dean Robert S. Sullivan.

The new Rady School faculty join the school from some of the most prestigious universities in the world. Bertomeu comes to the Rady School from Baruch College, City University of New York; Cheynel hails from Columbia Business School; Karmarkar comes from Harvard Business School; and Mullins comes from the Sloan School of Management at MIT. Meyer is a current Rady School lecturer and a renowned industry expert in product design and development

The new faculty will teach in the Rady School's MBA, Master of Finance and Master of Science in Business Analytics programs.

To learn more about the Rady School faculty, go to: http://rady.ucsd.edu/people/faculty/

Contact
Melinda Battenberg
***@ucsd.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@ucsd.edu Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rady School of Management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share