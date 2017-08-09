News By Tag
Rady School of Management Announces Five New Faculty for 2017-18 Academic Year
The new faculty are Jeremy Bertomeu, Associate Professor of Accounting; Edwige Cheynel, Assistant Professor of Accounting; Uma Karmarkar, Assistant Professor of Marketing/ITO;
"These new faculty bring exceptional credentials to our school and join a team of Rady School faculty who are internationally recognized for the quality of their research," said Rady School Dean Robert S. Sullivan.
The new Rady School faculty join the school from some of the most prestigious universities in the world. Bertomeu comes to the Rady School from Baruch College, City University of New York; Cheynel hails from Columbia Business School; Karmarkar comes from Harvard Business School; and Mullins comes from the Sloan School of Management at MIT. Meyer is a current Rady School lecturer and a renowned industry expert in product design and development
The new faculty will teach in the Rady School's MBA, Master of Finance and Master of Science in Business Analytics programs.
To learn more about the Rady School faculty, go to: http://rady.ucsd.edu/
