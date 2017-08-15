News By Tag
Experience the Power of Networking: Presented by The Caribbean Business Alliance
Networking Guru, George Fraser, Slated as Keynote Speaker for New Collaborative Networking Platform Featuring Wintley Phipps & Hosted by Kodjo Nnamdi
To mark the launch of The Caribbean Business Alliance, a networking mixer will be presented to business owners in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Experience the Power of Networking is an event taking place on Wednesday, the 20th of September from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center on the University of Maryland – College Park Campus. This inaugural event offers a premier networking platform for entrepreneurs seeking to expand their business knowledge and learn from the successes of business mentors.
The initiative was founded by Caribbean Cargo DC, Gabriel Christian & Associates and Lockhart's Insurance Services. The three firms jointly developed this marketing platform which presents networking opportunities for business owners of Caribbean descent and those serving the Caribbean community both in the Mid-Atlantic and abroad.
Today they announce this strategic alliance to enable entrepreneurs to reach more potential customers and business partners than ever before. This event will assist business owners in making more progress in one night than possible via social media in one week. During this event, business owners will learn how to effectively network and also learn why having a powerful network is critical to the success and longevity of their brands.
Hosted by American radio journalist, Kojo Nnamdi, Experience the Power of Networking promises to be a worthwhile and energetic networking mixer. The event features Wintley Phipps: a renowned vocal artist and Founder of the U.S. Dream Academy. The Academy has garnered praise from Oprah Winfrey and Former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
The keynote speaker for this event is Networking Guru --- George Fraser --- CEO & visionary of FraserNet, Inc: "a leading global networking movement bringing together diverse human resources to increase opportunities for people of African descent".
Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, The Caribbean Business Alliance (CBA) provides this platform to benefit businesses seeking to increase their visibility. This event and launch will be attended by the Prince George's County Office of Economic Development and introduces the sponsors including Caribbean Cargo DC, The Law Offices of Gabriel J. Christian, and Lockhart's Insurance Service.
Email SponsorCBA@gmail.com to learn more about sponsorship and marketing opportunities or visit {http://www.caribbusinessalliance.org/
About Gabriel J. Christian & Associates, LLC Led by Managing Attorney Gabriel J. Christian, this law firm has provided highly effective legal counsel to clients across the tristate area since 1991 and has had the honor of serving international clients in Ethiopia, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, while providing legal support to the embassies of South Africa, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, and Dominica.
About Caribbean Cargo DC Caribbean Cargo DC, LLC is a licensed and bonded company registered in the state of Maryland. The company, which was established several years ago, is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. Metro area. Caribbean Cargo DC was established by three enterprising principals seasoned in the shipping industry with solid reputations in the business community where they were known for providing reliable, efficient and exceptional customer service.
About Lockhart Insurance Services The Lockhart's Insurance Services is an independent agency serving clients in Washington, D.C. The agency offers prompt, professional service for auto, home, business and life insurance coverage to its customers' needs.
Fiona B. Wright
***@coolmintz.com
