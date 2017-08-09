 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Alliance Takes Two National Awards for Documentary

 
 
DURHAM, N.C. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Alliance Behavioral Healthcare's BECOMING Initiative has won two national Excellence in Community Communication and Outreach (ECCO) Awards for its short-form documentary called Breaking the Cycle, the story of the challenges and successes of some of the young people served by BECOMING. It can be accessed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=dctUS8BfMB0&t=40s.

Alliance is the managed care organization for publicly-funded behavioral healthcare services for the people of Durham, Wake, Cumberland and Johnston counties. Alliance works with a network of almost 2200 private providers to serve the needs of 471,000 Medicaid-eligible and uninsured individuals within a total population of 1.8 million.

BECOMING was a six-year, SAMHSA-funded program that concluded in October of 2016. It targeted high-risk 16-21 year olds in Durham County who had mental health challenges and were disconnected from services and supports that would normally assist them in transitioning to adulthood. Through partnerships within the community, BECOMING connected these youth with literacy support services, coordination of clinical care, employment services, positive recreational opportunities and leadership training, with a goal of helping make these transitions more successful. By the time the grant ended the program had served over 300 young people.

The awards for Breaking the Cycle were presented during a live webcast earlier this month in a competition that included over 60 entries from across the country. The ECCO (Excellence in Community Communication and Outreach) Recognition Program is sponsored by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's Caring for Every Child's Mental Health Campaign of the Comprehensive Community Mental Health Services for Children and Their Families Program.

The Recognition Program showcases and celebrates outstanding achievements in social marketing and communications by system of care grantees. It showcases and celebrates the talents, strengths and successes of community-based programs that incorporate systems of care for children and youth with serious mental health needs and their families.

These most recent awards are part of seven national awards captured by BECOMING for communications and outreach during the six-year run of the program, including the prestigious People's Choice Award in 2015.

Doug Fuller
***@alliancebhc.org
Source:
Email:***@alliancebhc.org
