Medieval Voynich Manuscript Is Claimed to Have Been Written in Venezuela

The text has never been decoded, but researcher Morten St. George says the drawings alone are sufficient to substantiate a European settlement in Venezuela during the late Middle Ages.

1 2 3 4 5 Voyncih MS - Morichal Freshwater Plant Voynich MS - South American Tapir Voynich MS - South American Marsh Deer Voynich MS - Spotted Jaguar / Crocodile Hybrid Voyncih MS - Tapir Vials with Herbs

-- The Voynich Manuscript is widely acclaimed as the world's most mysterious manuscript. None of the more than one hundred depicted plants has ever been unambiguously identified, that is, until now. According to independent investigator Morten St. George, one of the plants matches a modern photograph taken in the Morichal district of Venezuela: "It's a freshwater plant without branches or leaves, so there is little to confuse the issue."St. George rejects the widespread opinion that the manuscript was written in northern Italy:"The Voynich manuscript has 112 folios that depict plants that have never been identified with any plant seen in Europe; there are 20 folios depicting every aspect of life and survival in swamps that are nowhere to be found in Europe; there are 34 folios related to herbs (roots and leaves) none of which, as far a I know, have been identified with herbs used in Europe; and there are depictions of animals like the tapir and the marsh deer that are nowhere to be found in Europe."He notes that the South American tapir is depicted at the end of the section on herbal medicine, suggesting that the thick hide of that animal was used to make the displayed vials used for mixing and mashing the herbs. Similarly, he concludes, the black-legged marsh deer, depicted on the last page of the manuscript, was likely used to make the parchment.According to St. George, it should be possible for a dermatology expert to examine the parchment with a magnification device and determine if it is deer as opposed to calf (cow), sheep or goat which were the animals used for parchment in Europe. That should definitively prove or disprove his contention that the Voynich Manuscript is the First Book of the Americas.For more information and to view the graphics, visit:Morten St. George is an independent investigator of historical mysteries and he has written many widely-dispersed articles about his findings. Beyond his Voynich MS conclusions which he now presents on a website dedicated to this single theme, he has developed theories regarding the Nazca Lines, the Nostradamus prophecies, the Rosicrucian secret society, and the Shakespeare authorship question.