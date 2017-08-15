 
Alliance Solutions Group offers Acumatica Application by the Cloud ERP

 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality.

"Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies," said Christian Lindberg, VP of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We're proud to recognize the Spitfire Project Management System as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers' growing business demands."

About Alliance Solutions Group

Alliance Solutions Group, LLC. (ASG) is a group of construction software experts offering the most popular construction and real estate software solutions and consulting services from proven software developers. Headquartered in Florida, Texas, and California. For more information, visit http://alliancesg.com

About Acumatica

Acumatica is a leading provider of cloud business management software that empowers small and mid-size businesses to unlock their potential and drive growth. Built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. In an interconnected world, Acumatica enables customers to take full control of their businesses, play to their organizations' unique strengths, and support their clients by following them anywhere on any device.

Contact Alliance Solutions Group
TOLL FREE: 888-559-9540
http://alliancesg.com

Construction Software from Acumatica (http://alliancesg.com/architecture-engineering/)
End
Source:Alliance Solutions Group
Email:***@lbdesignservices.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 15, 2017
