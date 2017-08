Alliance Solutions Group offers Acumatica Application by the Cloud ERP

End

Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies,"said Christian Lindberg, VP of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We're proud to recognize the Spitfire Project Management System as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers' growing business demands."Alliance Solutions Group, LLC. (ASG) is a group of construction software experts offering the most popular construction and real estate software solutions and consulting services from proven software developers. Headquartered in Florida, Texas, and California. Acumatica is a leading provider of cloud business management software that empowers small and mid-size businesses to unlock their potential and drive growth. Built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform.