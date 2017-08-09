News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Add Personality to Your Interior Tenant Finish
By Scott Hamele, DBIA President and founder of Construction DesignWorks, LLC (http://constructiondesignworks.net/)
On average, a worker will spend over 90,000 hours at work over their lifetime. So why not make that work environment fun, unique and exciting? Design, office construction (http://constructiondesignworks.net/
Introduce fun and games into your office space. Offer your employees and clients the opportunity to blow off some steam and relax with a game of pingpong or some foosball. This atmosphere will also be a catalyst for creative thinking and breakthrough ideas.
Incorporate some history in your office space by repurposing materials such as barn wood, steel and vintage equipment. Breathe new life into an old building by converting an old barn or factory into a new commercial space.
Don't be shy! Add some whimsical features to your commercial space. This fun slide gives everyone that 5 minutes a day to be a kid again. Establishing a space whereby people can put their guard down will only bolster moral and productivity.
Twenty-five percent of employees say the main source of stress in their lives is work. So make a difference in your and your employees' lives and invest in a space with character. Collaborate with your construction manager (http://constructiondesignworks.net/
Construction DesignWorks uses its hands-on approach and design expertise to create and develop a winning design build team that is specialized for each customer. Their complete turnkey solutions align with the unique business needs of various types of real estate. Construction DesignWorks, LLC. is located at 21961 West 83rd Street in Shawnee, Kansas. If you are looking for a building contractor or for more information about interior design-build, call (913) 745-4727 or visit their website http://constructiondesignworks.net.
View original post on interior tenant finish here.
Media Contact
Construction DesignWorks
(913)745-4727
***@constructiondesignworks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse