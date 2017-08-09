 
Add Personality to Your Interior Tenant Finish

 
 
SHAWNEE, Kan. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Bolster Employee Moral With Unique Design Ideas
By Scott Hamele, DBIA President and founder of Construction DesignWorks, LLC (http://constructiondesignworks.net/) and Nationwide Commercial Inspections, LLC (http://nationwidecommercialinspections.com/)

On average, a worker will spend over 90,000 hours at work over their lifetime. So why not make that work environment fun, unique and exciting? Design, office construction (http://constructiondesignworks.net/modern-solutions-office-construction-kansas-city/) and construction management doesn't have to be boring. Add personality to your interior tenant finish project.

Introduce fun and games into your office space. Offer your employees and clients the opportunity to blow off some steam and relax with a game of pingpong or some foosball. This atmosphere will also be a catalyst for creative thinking and breakthrough ideas.

Incorporate some history in your office space by repurposing materials such as barn wood, steel and vintage equipment. Breathe new life into an old building by converting an old barn or factory into a new commercial space.

Don't be shy! Add some whimsical features to your commercial space. This fun slide gives everyone that 5 minutes a day to be a kid again. Establishing a space whereby people can put their guard down will only bolster moral and productivity.
Twenty-five percent of employees say the main source of stress in their lives is work. So make a difference in your and your employees' lives and invest in a space with character. Collaborate with your construction manager (http://constructiondesignworks.net/5-technology-tips-for-...) to think outside the box (http://constructiondesignworks.net/commercial-renovations...). Make the environment more comfortable and less stressful with a unique interior tenant finish. You'll be happier for it and your employees will thank you!

Construction DesignWorks uses its hands-on approach and design expertise to create and develop a winning design build team that is specialized for each customer. Their complete turnkey solutions align with the unique business needs of various types of real estate. Construction DesignWorks, LLC. is located at 21961 West 83rd Street in Shawnee, Kansas. If you are looking for a building contractor or for more information about interior design-build, call (913) 745-4727 or visit their website http://constructiondesignworks.net.

View original post on interior tenant finish here.

Click to Share