Josey Wellz Releases I Can't Help Myself Album

With six slick songs about love and life, "I Can't Help Myself" is the debut record released by New York City recording artist Josey Wellz.
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- New York City recording artist Josey Wellz announced the release of his debut record titled "I Can't Help Myself". Six slick songs about love and life that fit snugly into the Top 40 radio category are included in the track list of "I Can't Help Myself" (released on the Josey Wellz Productions label). Josey is a versatile vocalist who is equally comfortable performing club bangers to dance to as he is to crooning slow jams for when it's time to get busy with the one you love.

A North American radio and press campaign has been launched to promote "I Can't Help Myself". This freshman offering from Josey Wellz is anticipated to not only hit regional radio charts throughout the USA and Canada but to also appear as well on national radio airplay Mainstream Top 40 charts as it steadily climbs to the top of broadcaster's play lists. The single, which is also the title track from the "I Can't Help Myself" album, officially begins to impact mainstream radio rotation play lists the week of September 4th.

Wellz, now residing in Atlanta, Georgia has just wrapped up shooting a music video for one of the songs from the album ("You Know"). The music video is still in the editing process but is slated to be released by the end of August. Before the end of this summer "I Can't Help Myself" and all the tracks contained there within will be available for purchase globally from major digital retailers online. Talk of a tour to support the record is in the planning stage and expected to take place later this year.

Josey Wellz is currently available for interviews and/or appearances. His press kit will be provided upon request to all members of the media by contacting his representative listed below. News, updates and additional information may also be found at: http://www.facebook.com/joseywellz001/

Media Contact
Stevie B - Mia Mind Music
800-843-8575
press@miamindmusic.com
