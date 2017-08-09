 
News By Tag
* Sandfly Women Business Owners
* Sandfly
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Savannah
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Sandfly Women Business Owners Coalition August Meeting To Be Held At Cutter's Point Coffee

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sandfly Women Business Owners
* Sandfly
* Business

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Savannah - Georgia - US

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sandfly Women Business Owners Coalition will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, at Cutter's Point Coffee, located at 7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31406.

The goals of the meeting are to discuss the current state of business in Sandfly, to share insight on new businesses coming to the area and to keep members current on any information that pertains to the Savannah community.

Helen Stone, County Commissioner for District 1 of Chatham County, will present business updates from the past half year at the meeting.

"There are a lot of exciting things happening in our area," said Stone. "These updates are critical for business women to make the best decisions regarding their companies moving forward."

Organized by Dr. Angela Canfield of Sandfly Family Dental, the coalition meets bi-annually in Sandfly. Dr. Canfield said, "This is our second time having Commissioner Stone speak to our group. Meeting with her in such a casual setting is a great opportunity for us to stay updated on the new developments in our area and to learn more about the expected growth of Sandfly."

Previous meetings have been held at Harvest Bread Company, Sandfly Family Dental, Savannah Power Yoga, Driftaway Café, Fioré Italian Bar & Grille and Cutters Point Coffee. The event is open to any female business owners in Sandfly, Isle of Hope, Dutch Island, The Landings or the Southside area. For more information, contact Cynthia Wright at cynthia.wright@carrigetradepr.com

ABOUT DR. ANGELA CANFIELD
Dr. Canfield is licensed by the Georgia Board of Dentistry and the National Board of Dentist. She owns and practices at two dental offices: Premier Dental Designs located in Rincon, GA at 5871 HWY 21 South, and Sandfly Family Dental located in the Norwood Market in Savannah, GA. Both dental offices provide Family/Preventative Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontic Dentistry, Digital X-Rays, E4D One Day Crowns, Electronic Claims, Intra Oral Camera and Paperless Charting. The offices are open Monday through Friday and offer evening appointments. For more information, call 912.826.4037 or visit http://www.premierdentaldesigns.com/ or http://www.sandflyfamilydental.com/

MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Director of Communications
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com
912.856.9075

Contact
Cynthia Wright
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Carriage Trade PR
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Sandfly Women Business Owners, Sandfly, Business
Industry:Business
Location:Savannah - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share