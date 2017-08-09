News By Tag
Sandfly Women Business Owners Coalition August Meeting To Be Held At Cutter's Point Coffee
The goals of the meeting are to discuss the current state of business in Sandfly, to share insight on new businesses coming to the area and to keep members current on any information that pertains to the Savannah community.
Helen Stone, County Commissioner for District 1 of Chatham County, will present business updates from the past half year at the meeting.
"There are a lot of exciting things happening in our area," said Stone. "These updates are critical for business women to make the best decisions regarding their companies moving forward."
Organized by Dr. Angela Canfield of Sandfly Family Dental, the coalition meets bi-annually in Sandfly. Dr. Canfield said, "This is our second time having Commissioner Stone speak to our group. Meeting with her in such a casual setting is a great opportunity for us to stay updated on the new developments in our area and to learn more about the expected growth of Sandfly."
Previous meetings have been held at Harvest Bread Company, Sandfly Family Dental, Savannah Power Yoga, Driftaway Café, Fioré Italian Bar & Grille and Cutters Point Coffee. The event is open to any female business owners in Sandfly, Isle of Hope, Dutch Island, The Landings or the Southside area. For more information, contact Cynthia Wright at cynthia.wright@
ABOUT DR. ANGELA CANFIELD
Dr. Canfield is licensed by the Georgia Board of Dentistry and the National Board of Dentist. She owns and practices at two dental offices: Premier Dental Designs located in Rincon, GA at 5871 HWY 21 South, and Sandfly Family Dental located in the Norwood Market in Savannah, GA. Both dental offices provide Family/Preventative Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontic Dentistry, Digital X-Rays, E4D One Day Crowns, Electronic Claims, Intra Oral Camera and Paperless Charting. The offices are open Monday through Friday and offer evening appointments. For more information, call 912.826.4037 or visit http://www.premierdentaldesigns.com/
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Director of Communications
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
cynthia.wright@
912.856.9075
